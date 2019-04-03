The Trump administration has proposed a change to the nation's food stamps program that, if implemented, would boot around 750,000 Americans off of the program, according to NPR. The proposed change to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, would impose work requirements for certain food stamp recipients, even in areas of high unemployment, and comes alongside a separate Trump proposal to slash SNAP funding by one-third over the next decade. If you're concerned about these proposals, there are a host of organizations fighting hunger in the U.S. that you can donate to or volunteer with.

Under the new requirements proposal, all able-bodied adults without dependents, or ABAWDs, on food stamps would be required to work, volunteer or receive job training for at least 20 hours a week after being on the program for three months. The Trump administration published the proposed changes to SNAP's eligibility requirements in the federal registrar on Feb. 1. Since then, the proposal has drawn over 8,557 public comments at regulations.gov, many of them negative (As of this writing, the first 50 public comments on proposal are all in opposition to it).

This change, in addition to the administration's proposed $220 billion cut to SNAP's overall funding, would leave many of America's hungriest people scrambling for food. Luckily, there are loads of charitable organizations feeding hungry communities around the country, and they'll continue this work if SNAP benefits get cut. Here are some of them.

No Kid Hungry No Kid Hungry is an organization that seeks to alleviate child hunger in the U.S. through a variety of initiatives, including morning, after school and summer meal programs, as well as political advocacy, according to its website

Feeding America Feeding America is a network of over 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries across the United States, according to its website. But that's not all; in addition to doling out food to Americans in need, the organization conducts research works within the food industry to reduce waste.

Foodbank NYC Many of the most effective providers of food to those in need are state and local food banks. Food Bank For NYC has provided over 1.2 billion meals to hungry New Yorkers, according to its website, and is a great organization to support if you want to fight hunger in the Big Apple.

Meals On Wheels Meals On Wheels provides food to seniors who are unable to make, get or prepare food for themselves. The organization accepts donations, and if you'd like to get involved on a more personal level, you can volunteer your time and deliver meals to seniors in your area.

Central Texas Food Bank As its name implies, the Central Texas Food Bank gives food to people across 21 counties in Central Texas. During the 2017-2018 fiscal year, it provided over 39.2 million pounds of food to an average of 200,000 people every month, according to its website.

Hawaii Food Bank Hawaii is the most physically isolated state in the country, and has the highest homeless population per capita of any state, according to the Associated Press. The Hawaii Food Bank serves food to those across the Aloha State, both through donations and by partnering with local restaurants, according to its website.

California Food Banks The California Association of Food Banks is a network of 41 food banks across the nation's most populous state, and according to its website, its member food banks help feed over 2 million hungry Californians. It also engages in political advocacy, and has been quite vocal on Twitter about the effects that Trump's SNAP cuts would have on hungry Americans nationwide.

The Foodbank The Foodbank serves people in southwest Ohio, and is one of the rare charities to have a 100 percent rating at Charity Navigator. According to its website, it helps provide food to over 120,040 hungry people in the area, including 34,650 children.