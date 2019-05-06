Your summer weekends at the beach are about to get a lot more colorful, thanks to the new Outdoor Voices H2OV swimwear and shoe collection. (Sizes available XS to XL in swim, 6 to 11 in shoes.) From kayaking in the river to hitting up the beach bar for a an afternoon filled with margaritas, the summer collection is meant to be worn both in and out of the water.

This is OV's second H2OV collection, where the first one dropped in 2018. The first collection had a whopping 10,000 person waitlist, so to say that people love OV's playful swimwear is a major understatement.

This year, the watersport-friendly collection was tweaked with new styles and fits, all made with customer feedback in mind. The new line has an assortment of patterned one-piece bathing suits, zippered tankinis, cheeky briefs, hand drawn patterns, and suits in an array of cheerful, summertime colors. The best part is that the line is budget-friendly, ranging in price from $45 to $100.

In addition to the swimsuit collection, OV has also collaborated with Teva to bring customers a colorful sandal to match its new rainbow-hued bikinis. This will be OV's first-ever sandal.

Celebrating a mutual passion for the outdoors and everyday exploration, the Teva x OV collaboration features the Hurricane XLT2 sandal in three super playful colorways.

Teva Hurricane XLT2 in Coral/Lilac $85 Outdoor Voices: Available May 7 Buy At Outdoor Voices

"The water-loving sandal is engineered with a cushy EVA foam midsole, rugged rubber outsole for traction, and quick-dry footbed for adventure-hungry explorers," the press release reads. This way you can easily wear the sandal around the beach, jump into puddles while hiking, and then wear it out for dinner at the pier after your adventurous afternoon winds down.Not only is it the perfect day to night shoe, but it also compliments your swimsuit look, making it a total win-win.

"Partnering with Teva means we can keep doing things in and out of the water with the introduction of our first-ever sandal," said Ty Haney, founder and CEO of OV, in the press release. "Our XLT2 is sporty, cool, and makes everything from white water rafting to belly flopping totally possible!"

There is a Dark Denim colorway for men, and Fusion Coral and Shaded Spruce options for women.

The swimsuit collection dropped on May 2, and the Teva x OV collab will be available starting May 7. Check out some picks from the line below — you won't be able to resist the colorful styles.

Teva Hurricane XLT2 in Spruce/Lime

Teva Hurricane XLT2 in Spruce/Lime $85 Outdoor Voices: Available May 7 Buy At Outdoor Voices

You won't be able to stop smiling at your feet when wearing such colorful, summer-ready sandals. Wear them on your next beach expedition, or throw them on to go to a patio bar.

Splash Cross Back One Piece

Splash Cross Back One Piece $100 Outdoor Voices Buy At Outdoor Voices

Whether you're running laps in a pool or tanning on a beach towel, this playful one-piece is a prime pick. It has medium bum coverage and sturdy crisscross straps, keep you secure through all range of activities.

Splash Classic Bottom

Splash Classic Bottom $45 Outdoor Voices Buy At Outdoor Voices

These bottoms are available in three colors: black, green, or pink. You can pair them with their respective bikini tops, or mix and match them for a fun color clashed look.

Splash Racerback Top

Splash Racerback Top $55 Outdoor Voices Buy At Outdoor Voices

If tankinis aren't your thing, then the Splash Racerback Top can be an option. It has a bralette design in the front, but a secure racerback silhouette. The top comes in a black, yellow, or pink color option.

Make this the most colorful summer yet with the new Outdoor Voices swimwear and shoe collection!