Pogues rejoice! On Sunday, Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline confirmed their relationship, sharing photos from a beach date on Instagram. Outer Banks, which premiered on Netflix in April, is a teen drama and mystery series about two groups of teenagers living in the outer banks of North Carolina. Cline and Stokes' characters, John B and Sarah Cameron, date on the show, and given their onscreen chemistry, it might not surprise fans to learn the two are a real-life couple.

On Sunday, Stokes posted the beachside photo with Cline on Instagram, documenting the romantic picnic date and his costar watching a sunset. He wrote, "cats outta the bag" with a heart emoji. Cline commented on the photo, writing, "Topper punching the air rn" and "I’ve fallen and I cant get up." Several of the couple's Outer Banks costars also commented on the post, with Jonathan Daviss chiming in, "Well it’s about time," and Drew Starkey joking, "Adopt me plz."

Fans were equally excited by the dating news, with one user commenting on the post, "this is everything." Another viewer wrote, "Shipping it since day 1," and one super fan added, "AWWWW yup the best couple."

Rumors that Cline and Stokes were dating began in April, when the latter revealed that the two were quarantined with costars Drew Starkey and Rudy Pankow, as per People. It isn't the first time members of the cast have lived together, as Stokes and Pankow were also roommates during filming for the show, but fans were convinced there was something more going on.

"We're all staying together, quarantining together," Stokes told People at the time. "We made a huge fort in the living room, so there's this true honesty to the friendship you see onscreen, that is equally present offscreen as well." It turns out, the romance between John B and Sarah Cameron is "equally present offscreen," too.