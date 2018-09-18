If you've been feeling the weight of life particularly heavily as of late, you are not alone. According to a Gallup poll, eight in ten Americans experience high levels of stress. Fewer than two in ten Americans report never feeling stressed. With this in mind, it is always good to find new ways to de-stress. Some of the classic ways to cope include exercise and meditation, but say you're looking for something a little more creative. An activity you may recognize from your childhood is making a comeback for adults. Paint-By-Numbers for grownups exist, and they just might be the stress relief you have been searching for.

Tonzom Paint-By-Numbers kits allow even the most inexperienced artists to easily create a masterpiece worthy of a museum (or at least your living room wall). Although the concept is the same, these kits are a far cry from the kits you played with during childhood. The final product of your painting with a Tonzom kit is a detailed, intricate, colorful work of beauty. The product's listing on Amazon recommends it as a gift for that person you never what to give, a way to enhance your relationship with friends and your significant other, and a way to jumpstart your interest in the creative arts.

But, above all, these kits have the potential to completely change how you deal with stress. Picture this: you are arriving home from a long day at work. Your alarm didn't go off in the morning, and you arrived late. Your lunch was eaten by a coworker, the copier broke, and you just couldn't catch a break any any turn. Instead of coming home and parking yourself in front of the television, you do something a little more proactive with your time. By working on an art project like a paint by numbers, you are actively distracting yourself from the stress you dealt with during the day.

In fact, there exists research to back up how well activities like paint by numbers reduce stress. Coloring (or painting) within lines allows a person hyper-focus only on the moment, which helps to alleviate free-floating anxiety.

Last year, CNN explored the phenomenon. Though coloring (or painting) alone is not considered art therapy, Marygrace Berberian, a certified art therapist and the Program Coordinator for the Art Therapy Graduate Program at NYU, told CNN about its cathartic qualities. "Coloring definitely has therapeutic potential to reduce anxiety, create focus or bring more mindfulness.". Research conducted in 2005 adds more validity to this, as it confirmed a connection between coloring mandalas and a reduction in stress levels.

Stress is pretty universal. At any given time, you are probably trying to balance a million different commitments. Luckily, if you're looking for a temporary stress reliever, you can get a Paint-By-Numbers kit for the money you'd probably spend on lunch. There is a design perfect for everyone; a replica of Vincent Van Gogh's Sunflowers, neon spotted animals, lush landscapes. Grab a paintbrush and prepared to create something magnificent, and clear your cluttered mind in the process.