Paloma Elsesser made headlines last week when she became the first plus-size model to walk in the Fendi show. Now, she has another historic win to add to her repertoire. She just made an appearance on the Lanvin catwalk at Paris Fashion Week, and the fashion house confirms to Bustle that she is the only plus model to ever do so.

For the Lanvin show, Elsesser was styled in a hunter green short-sleeved double-breasted coat. Peeking out from each sleeve were a pair of light yellow opera gloves that matched the handbag in her right hand. A pair of light pink heeled sandals completed her stylish runway look.

The show as a whole presented elegant Fall separates with a romantic flair. There were pink dresses of cascading ruffles, mint green suiting, cranberry leather coats, and winter white jackets. Interspersed were abstractly-sketched prints, plaid weaves, and blown-out animal prints.

The 28-year-old style darling previously posted on Instagram to thank Fendi for giving her a rare opportunity to walk in their show. She praised the fashion house for breaking boundaries in an industry that still inexplicably shuns size diversity despite the incredible buying power of the plus size market.

This season, Elsesser took the runway at Ganni for Copenhagen Fashion Week followed by Eckhaus Latta for New York Fashion Week. She then appeared at Fendi in Milan and finally, Lanvin in Paris. Her presence on these runways is monumental in an industry that's still slow to embrace larger sizes. Hopefully, it will open doors for more size-inclusive runway casts in the future.