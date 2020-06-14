Jewellery brand Pandora has released their 2019/2020 sustainability report, in which they list the ways they plan to take care of their people and their planet in the coming years. As well as promising to take steps to reduce carbon emissions and increase inclusivity, Pandora has pledged to use only recycled metals in their jewellery.

The report sets our the company's plan to take the major step by the year 2025, meaning they will become the first major jewellery brand in the world to take this impressive step. In 2019, the brand was using 71% recycled metals, but are now looking to take the step to make it 100%.

This pledge will include grains, semi-finished items such as chains, and other parts supplied by external vendors. The brand currently uses mostly recycled grains, but much of their silver and gold in semi-finished items and parts came from mined sources.

Switching to recycled sources, they say, will impact their environmental footprint, as mining for metals (particularly silver) can have a hugely detrimental effect on the environment, as it produces a lot of pollution. The global production of silver in 2019 was an estimated 27,000 tons, which is no small amount. Pandora uses hundreds of tons of silver every year, and it's the most used material in their jewellery.

The brand says that using recycled materials rather than mining for new metals will cut their carbon emissions by two thirds for silver, and by more than 99% for gold.

As well as this step, the sustainability report also covered wider issues of sustainability. By 2025, Pandora promises be carbon-neutral, and to rely on 100% renewable energy for their manufacturing operations by the end of 2020. They have also set themselves science-based targets (in line with the Paris Agreement) for reducing greenhouse gas emissions across their value chain.

Lastly, they have promised to put inclusivity at the forefront of the brand, concentrating on gender equality and safe and healthy work conditions for all workers. Last year they entered into a partnership with UNICEF to help fund programmes that support girls’ education and empowerment.

Speaking of the importance of these changes, Alexander Lacik President & CEO of Pandora, said:

"We craft our jewellery with respect for resources, environment and people."

She added: "Taking care of people and the planet is our responsibility as a large global company, and it is also a strategic position that will benefit our business in the long term."

You can read the full report here.