Paris Hilton is a woman of many talents. And one of those talents is the heir, singer, and reality star's ability to create memes that poke fun at herself. The "Stars Are Blind" singer has been contributing to various memes on her Twitter account for several months now, but Paris Hilton outdid herself with her Avengers meme. She chose the perfect image for the caption.

The Avengers: Infinity War crossover meme has been going around Twitter this week, and it's pretty funny. People have been sharing photos of what, in their opinion, are better crossovers than all the Marvel superhero franchises that will collide in the upcoming movie. They share the same text: "Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.' Me:" followed by a photo of a different (and arguably better) crossover. Some of the memes have included the Harlem Globetrotters' appearance on The New Scooby-Doo Movies, the Disney Channel's That's So Suite Life of Hannah Montana special, and even a Windows 95 training manual. But Hilton's tweet might just be funnier than all of those, thanks to her clever use of a throwback photo from the early aughts. And it's safe to say no other Infinity War memes will live up to Hilton's new tweet.

Hilton shared the infamous 2006 photo of herself alongside Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears in a car while spending a night out together. When it was first taken, the photo became infamous, earning a reputation as the "Holy Trinity" image in pop culture circles. And last November, Hilton herself even joked about the "Holy Trinity" nickname, tweeting, "11 years anniversary today since the first coming of The Holy Trinity!" alongside photos of the group that night in 2006. (Hilton also took the time to throw shade at Lohan over the picture last year, telling MTV News in Australia that she and Spears had planned a girls' night out when Lohan decided to invite herself along for the evening's events.)

The photo of the trio did achieve a pretty iconic pop culture nickname, though — maybe the "Holy Trinity" night really was the "most ambitious crossover event in history." And Hilton's tweet has already brought in more than 24K likes as of the publication of this post, so it looks like plenty of fans agree with her, too.

Hilton is no stranger to creating memes about herself. Last July, Hilton posted a now-iconic tweet that included a photo of herself painting over a wall, along with the caption, "Them: "You can't just erase people from your life" Me:". She definitely knows her way around a good Twitter joke, that's for sure. Hilton also frequently tweets GIFs of herself uttering her famous catchphrase, "That's hot," proving that she knows how funny that was, too.

Other times Hilton has meme-d herself include this gem about friends who text back too early, proving they didn't click through to the article or video you sent them. "When you send a video to your friends at 3:52 and they respond with ‘LOL’ at 3:53 but the video is 3 minute long," Hilton tweeted, along with a photo of herself throwing serious shade over the top of her round sunglasses.

It's clear that Hilton gets a kick out of making Twitter jokes. And based on the engagement on Hilton's tweets, her fans seem to love her style of humor, too. If the "Holy Trinity" photo is still such a hit after all these years, maybe Hilton, Lohan, and Spears should get their own crossover comedy movie. In terms of iconic crossover events, things couldn't get more "ambitious" than that.