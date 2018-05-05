When President Trump addressed members of the National Rifle Association (NRA) at the organization's annual leadership conference in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, he was met with enthusiastic cheers from the crowd as he vowed not to pursue any of the gun laws he'd proposed in the wake of a deadly school shooting back in February. But while the president had crowds inside the convention center applauding, Parkland students were more critical. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Cameron Kasky ripped into Trump's NRA speech during an interview with CNN on Saturday, calling the president a "professional liar" who'd say anything to get a crowd to cheer.

"He's a professional liar who will say anything to appease whatever crowd he's at," Kasky told CNN New Day co-host Christi Paul. "If he's in front of families he might say something in support of common-sense gun reform, but then when he's at the NRA he'll say something to get a big cheer."

Trump had said he was willing to get "tough" with the NRA in the weeks following a deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. "We're going to have to fight them," Trump said of the NRA in a speech to governors at the White House in late February. Days later he criticized Republican legislators for being "afraid" of the NRA while expressing his support for raising the purchasing age for rifles to 21.

However, in his address to the NRA on Friday, the president appeared to have completely walked back his stance on gun laws.

