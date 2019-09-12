If you want to wear knee-high boots with long dresses or skinny jeans but struggle to find a pair that fits your calves, you're search has ended. Plus-only brand Part & Parcel offers boots with extended calf widths that go up to 24".

To put things in perspective, the standard boot calf size is 14" to 16". Most extended boot calf sizes go up to 18", although plus fast fashion brand Torrid does offer up to 22". Oftentimes, those who need a wider circumference are relegated to purchasing custom-made boots which can cost north of $700 — and not everyone can afford.

Part & Parcel founder and CEO Lauren Haber Jonas, who has been plus since she was 10, understands the frustration of trying to find top quality clothes that are financially feasible. Fed up with a lack of options, she decided to offer customers apparel and boots that are affordable, fashionable, and fit well.

Part & Parcel, which sells clothing sizes 14 through 36 exclusively, is dropping new boots on Sept. 12. The fashionable footwear is under $300, and is available in sizes 6 through 12 with 20", 22", and 24" calf circumferences and a standard wide footbed. The leather is smooth and hand-sourced, which means you'll strut your stuff in a luxurious boot. Plus, the sweat-wicking liner means you can enjoy all day comfort and support.

Courtesy of Part & Parcel

Part & Parcel was born when Jonas launched a 2017 Kickstarter for wider circumference boots made from premium materials after finding many options were cheaply made or covered in elastic. She says the campaign quickly raised $30,000 and affirmed what Jonas already knew: "Plus women are starving for amazing products," she tells Bustle via email.

Jonas has actually spent much of her adult life is committed to fostering the plus community. She created The Pear Shape blog in college as a safe space for plus women to share their work-arounds for poorly-fitting pieces and to discuss brands they loved. She spent formative professional years at Poshmark.

"This experience gave me all kinds of insights into what women were looking for… and I was able to pick out the places there were holes," Jonas shares. "To no surprise, the plus category was one of those areas. Nearly 70% of women in the U.S. fit the bill for plus-size, and only 2% of fashion brands are serving them. I knew that I could do it better – and I launched Part & Parcel to prove it."

Courtesy of Part & Parcel

The additional calf circumferences reflect Part & Parcel's dimensional sizing, which also applies to its clothes. "We've taken the apparel industry's standards and added new dimensions in all the places where plus size women have the most trouble finding the right fit," Jonas explains. "This is your true fit that is as close to custom as you'll ever feel without actually being custom tailored. Much of our collection offers an option for more room in key places such as your bicep, bust, waist or calves – if you need it – without having to size up."

Courtesy of Part & Parcel

Part & Parcel is more than a plus brand. Jonas has engineered it to be a platform for plus women that also offers services and opportunities to help members of the plus community thrive. The brand's Plus-to-Plus selling model offers plus women the opportunity to become partners, sell product, and earn commissions.

Ultimately, the newly launching boots, which come in two styles, are truly the cornerstone of the Fall 2019 range.

The Riding Boot

These flat boots will go with everything in your closet from skirts to skinnies.

The Over The Knee Boot

If you prefer a taller style, then these chic OTK boots are calling your name. You will live in this black suede pair through next spring.

Part & Parcel's boot options are exactly what your fall and winter wardrobe needs.