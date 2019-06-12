Pat McGrath is the fairy godmother of makeup. Between her incredible career in the fashion and beauty industry working with outlets like Vogue and designers like Alexander McQueen, she's a legend. Now, Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Foundation is finally on its way, and this new skin perfecting creation is going to give you the ultimate runway glow.

Pat McGrath's eponymous makeup line has been on the market for years, but the legendary artist is now moving into the complexion arena. At a press event for the new foundation, McGrath explained that she has actually been testing her formula for several runway seasons and red carpet events. The artist and brand owner went on to explain that she's always wanted to create foundation, but it took time to perfect the product.

With any foundation launch, there's quite a bit to learn about the new product. Thankfully, McGrath's brand has run down basically all of the details on its new launch on its website, and fans of the makeup artist and her brand will be happy to know that while yes, foundation is coming, the new Skin Fetish line is just that, an entire line comprised of the foundation, a primer, and a powder.

What all is there to learn about the Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection?

One of the most important elements of a base product is how it works. According to the brand, the Sublime Perfection Foundation is a sheer to medium coverage foundation that's also able to be built to full coverage. It has a serum-like texture and a vita-serum complex that kickstarts your skin's natural hyaluronic acid production. As for application, according to McGrath at a press event, she applies it with her hands though you can also use a damp sponge or brush.

Courtesy of Pat McGrath

According to the brand's website, the shade range is, of course, inclusive. The foundation will feature 36 shades in five different categories: light, light-medium, medium, deep-medium, and deep. The inclusive range makes total sense given that McGrath has been working on models of different ethnicities for years. In fact, at a press event, she said so herself explaining, "As a makeup artist, we know the real amount of shades that we need when we’re doing 250 girls of all nationalities. According to professionals, this is the number. This is the full amount of colors I would have in my kit if I was going to cover the world."

Courtesy of Pat McGrath

McGrath isn't just debuting a foundation, though. The new Sublime Perfection Foundation is part of the Skin Fetish System. Outside the foundation, fans will able be able to purchase the Sublime Perfection Primer, a slightly mattifying primer that helps to prevent moisture loss and is infused with hyaluronic acid. For after your foundation application, there's McGrath's Sublime Perfection Setting Powder. The microfine powder provides a soft focus effect that blurs pores and fine lines.

At a press event, McGrath explained why she's launching an entire system saying that as a makeup artist, it's not genuine for her to say that she gets effects from just a single product. Thus, the Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection range was born.

Courtesy of Pat McGrath

As for pricing, McGrath's brand is typically considered high-end or luxury. The prices reflect that. According to Instagram account TrendMood, the foundation will retail for $68, the primer for $60, and the powder for $55. The Instagram account also reports that the products are set to launch on July 26. Bustle has reached out to the brand for comment.

If you've been longing for Pat McGrath foundation, your wish has officially been granted by your beauty fairy godmother. Mark your calendar for July 26 and get excited for runway ready skin courtesy of the legendary McGrath.