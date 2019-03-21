Pat McGrath is the queen of lipsticks, and for a good reason. One of the most sought-after makeup artists in the world, the self-made billionaire beauty mogul knows what it takes to make quality makeup. And with quality comes a price tag — but not always. Pat McGrath's Mini MatteTrance Lipstick Trio lets you try a handful of lipstick colors at a bargain price.

McGrath has been working with lipstick for over 20 years, so it's safe to say the makeup artist knows what a good formula looks like. Because of that, it's no wonder that McGrath's popular MatteTrance Lipstick costs $38 a pop. That's not exactly a budget-friendly bullet for many. And while you might be able to afford to treat yourself to one, getting three might very well be out of the question.

The MatteTrance Lipstick is a matte lipstick that goes on creamy. The formula is moisturizing and packs a hard punch of color, all without drying out your lips. It quickly became a fan-favorite among beauty lovers, and has become an Allure Best of Beauty award winner.

That's why the Mini MatteTrance Lipstick Trio is such a blessing. The bundle product lets you try out three lipsticks for less than the price of one. The Lipstick Trio costs $25 at Sephora, whereas one lipstick costs $38.

The Lipstick Trio contains three mini lipsticks in some of the bestselling shades in the collection. Each mini is about the size of a pinky, giving you enough product to experiment with the color without committing you to a whole bullet.

There are two trio bundles you can choose from: Skin Show and Colour Blitz. Skin Show contains three "natural" shades in different hues of red. In the pack, you get the color Omi, which is a mid-tone rose; 1995, which is a warm light nude inspired by the popular lip colors of the '90s; and Flesh 3, which is a brown rose.

The Colour Blitz trio is more of a statement-making bundle, letting you experiment with bright pops of red and pink. In that trio you get Elson, which is a blue red shade; Obsessed!, which is a bright orange red color that is perfect for the approaching summer; and Full Panic, which is a bright fuchsia.

Each lipstick contains 0.042 oz of product, which is just enough to let you play with the color for a couple of months. While the tiny lipsticks might feel small compared to your other tubes, getting a trio bundle is beneficial for a few reasons. First, it lets you experiment with a lot more shades than you might originally be comfortable with buying. Getting three shades for $25 rather than $114 is a lot more doable.

Another great perk of getting a miniature-sized bundle is that it's a great option for those who have hundreds of lipstick shades. If you open your makeup drawer and have around 50 lipstick tubes rattling around their bins, then you know just how hard it is to get through a complete bullet when you're constantly rotating your shades. These small lipstick tubes let you play with color without committing you to a shade for years. If you want to treat yourself to a makeup splurge without actually splurging, the Pat McGrath's Mini MatteTrance Lipstick Trio is a great option.