Apart from banana bread, home exercise routines, DIY, and larger wine delivery orders than usual — the biggest conversation topic of these past few months has most definitely been Normal People. The standout hit, written and adapted for screen by Sally Rooney, has made the lead characters household names. So much so that Paul Mescal & Daisy Edgar-Jones raised £3,000 for charity in just 15 minutes playing Mario Kart live on Instagram.

Talk about making the most of your leisure time am I right? The pair, who you probably know best as Marianne and Connell, took part in the game in order to raise much needed funds for the mental health charity CALM. The Metro reports that the actors battled not only each other, but also technical difficulties, via Twitch. Twitch, for those not in the know, is a live video website. According to their website, you can watch videos of games being played by other people, including hearing their discussions and reactions. You're also able to live stream yourself playing and it's possible to chat with other gamers while you play. Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones not the only familiar faces who got involved, Tom Grennan, Jon Richardson, Joe Sugg, Iain Stirling, Seann Walsh, Anthony Watson and Tyrone Mings all took part in various Nintendo Switch battles in aid of CALM.

Paul Mescal / Instagram

Edgar-Jones sadly lost to Mescal, only winning one out of the three bouts but they both had a ball and earned much needed cash for the charity. Those in the public eye to using their clout to earn money for charity is always a wonderful thing. CALM (The Campaign Against Living Miserably) is a charity set up to combat the, "single biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK and the cause of 18 deaths every day." In Normal People, one of the strongest themes is mental health and Connell's struggles are plain, so it couldn't be a more appropriate charity for the pair to support.

If you'd like to donate to CALM, find out here how you can help.