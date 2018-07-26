In a wide-ranging speech on Wednesday afternoon, Speaker Paul Ryan warned interns to be civil on Twitter, while managing to not bring up the president's name once. And despite the fact that his specific frustrations line up directly with Trump's behavior on Twitter, Ryan kept the conversation general without steering it towards the Oval Office.

Speaking to hundreds of interns in a Capitol auditorium, according to The Hill, Ryan said, "Social media ... is an industry where you can make money feeding fear and resentment. We are caught in this paradox where we are more connected than ever, but we could not feel more disconnected or more alienated.”

He continued, "Civility is a civic imperative. A healthy discourse allows us to navigate our disagreements in the search for common ground. To accept good ideas, even if our side didn’t come up with them. At this point, we have reduced our debates to a stream of hot takes and tweets.”

Though this would have been an opportune moment for the House Speaker to acknowledge Trump's habit of streaming out his own "hot takes" on Twitter on a daily basis, Ryan instead took the time to explain to the students why he chooses to respond to critics with kindness via his own social media platforms.

Ryan explained, “I know that snark sells, but it doesn’t stick. It doesn’t last. It doesn’t unite people around a bigger idea or a greater cause."

He also told the students a story about a piece of advice he received when he was first elected to Congress at 28 years old, by Massachusetts Democrat Barney Frank. “He told me that what he loved about the House is how it is a genuine meritocracy. You get ahead based on the power of your ideas and your ability to make a persuasive case for them. These days, we don’t even really set out to persuade anymore. We just hit each over the head until the music stops."

Ryan has long been criticized for his silence on several of Trump's behaviors. However, that doesn't mean he hasn't acknowledged Trump at all. Rather, many critics believe that he hasn't given enough weight to the severity of Trump's actions, whether on Twitter or in person. Just a day prior, when Ryan was asked what he thought of Trump's threats to revoke the security clearances for several Obama-era officials, Ryan simply said, "I think he's trolling people, honestly. This is something that is in the purview of the executive branch."

