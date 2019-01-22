CBD Oil is arguably the hottest ingredient in beauty and wellness right now. From easing anxiety to managing arthritis, the suggested uses of CBD oil are seemingly endless, and the availability of the stuff is becoming wider and wider within the UK. The latest big news concerning CBD is that there is now period pain CBD oil on sale in the UK. Something to ease our monthly agony, you say? I'm in.

Bespoke, organic tampon subscription service OHNE has developed a CBD oil dedicated to improving period pains. As Nikki Michelsen, a co-founder of OHNE, explained to Bustle:

"At OHNE, our team has been using CBD to combat period pain for a long time, so we thought it was about time we shared the secret."

The Anti-Teardrops 1 percent CBD Oil was created in partnership with Graces London, a company that specialises in creating CBD oils. The product is impressively vegan, gluten free, and cruelty free, and, as well as CBD, it contains a special concoction of essential oils (such as lavender oil and lemongrass oil) to help you chill and de-stress.

The best thing about the oil is that there are many ways to use it. "It's so versatile and can be used differently depending on how you experience your period," explains Michelsen. OHNE insiders reveal they actually use different methods, with some applying it to the end of their tampon (two to three drops) and others massaging it externally onto the areas where cramps are wreaking havoc. You can even apply a few drops into a bubble bath, which sounds like the total dream when you're in period hell.

So, how exactly does the product work? Well, let's begin by reminding ourselves what CBD Oil actually is. CBD (short for cannabidiol) is taken from the cannabis plant, but it is different to THC (tetrohydrocannabinol), the part of the plant that creates the "high" we associate the cannabis drug with. CBD is legal in the UK, as long as it does not contain THC, the Evening Standard reports. In fact, those looking to buy it can simply pop down to their local Boots.

There is a pretty huge market for CBD oil. According to a report from DragonflyCBD, Europe's leading producer of CBD, the market is worth $20.2 billion globally, and is expected to rise a further $2 billion by 2025 as CBD becomes legalised in more territories. Woah.

CBD works by supporting our ECS (Endocannabinoid System), which affects things like mood, memory and appetite. OHNE also revealed in their press release that CBD can have a relaxant and analgesic effect, which is why it's so great at relaxing the abdominal muscles that contract aggressively and cause pain during your period.

The fact that OHNE has developed a CBD oil with period pain in mind is pretty genius when you think about it, and hopefully will result in far happier periods. One bottle of the stuff will set you back £27, and can be bought as a one-off purchase or as an add-on to the subscription service OHNE offers.

If you're not familiar with the OHNE service, it's a pretty cool concept: you sign up for a subscription to receive monthly tampons and, by doing so, not only do you make things easier for yourself (remembering to buy tampons is SUCH a faff), you also support a company who are doing good. OHNE is dedicated to eradicating the taboo associated with periods, as well as helping those in need. They absorb the tampon tax for their subscribers, and they work towards aiding girls in Zambia who have poor access to sanitary care or menstrual education.

Need I say more?

Visit ohne.co to read more about the company, sign up for a subscription service, or order their new CBD oil, which will be released on Jan. 24.