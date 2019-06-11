It’s been eight years since Little Mix broke the curse of the girl groups to win the biggest prize on TV: The X Factor. Since then, the foursome have won two BRIT Awards, scored a No. 1 album, and seen four of their impeccably catchy singles hit the top spot. Ahead of the release of their new single, the effervescent summer banger "Bounce Back," Bustle UK chatted to Little Mix about the night that changed it all. Keep reading to see what Perrie Edwards would tell her 18-year-old self.

Dear Perrie,

I get it. You don’t think you’re going to win, even though you want nothing more. You’re the dark horse. But it’s happening, so hold on to your hat hinny, because it'll be a bumpy ride. The ups and downs will be mad. It’s basically like a roller coaster of emotions. There’s enough material there for a life story — you don’t have the actual footage, but you’ll remember it all in your mind. And for the record, when it comes to casting, I’d like Margot Robbie to play me, please.

You’ll learn the hard way the importance of standing your ground. All through The X Factor, you’ve been terrified of upsetting people. You're up at 4 a.m. for glam? Okay, great! Then you're doing this. All right, cool! This is fun! This is exciting! You’re innocent-minded. To be honest, I want you to enjoy it. It’s actually really nice. Right now, you are carefree and everything is new and exciting — you’re hungry for what’s to come. The fear of the unknown is a good thing, and you’ll come to miss it.

Right now, in 2019, it’s way more terrifying. Now you've got it all to gain still, like if you're not doing well, you're kind of like, "What the fuck am I doing?" Today I would give anything to be able to switch it off. When I see people who are just so carefree, who generally don't give a shit, I think it must just be the best feeling. But you’re human, so don’t be too hard on yourself. You’ll go through stages. It's just a journey.

Thank God for Tulisa — she’s been there for you 24/7, like a friend, an older sister even, and not just when the cameras are on. It was meant to be her looking after you. Anyone else other than her would have been completely different. And boy it’s been quite a journey? Think back to that first group you were in with Jesy. Thank God you found your girls. Those nights where you go to each other's house, and watch movies like Spice World, and make your dog Hatchi fly will keep you going. It's a roller coaster of life. You’ll become much older and wiser. But trust yourself, and your girls, and you’ll make it through.

Love,

Perrie