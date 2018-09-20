Donald Trump has previously described trophy hunting as a "horror show," per The Guardian, but his sons are both big-game hunters and reportedly left the country during his presidential campaign to go on a hunting trip. On multiple occasions, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has criticized Donald Trump Jr. in particular for his interest in hunting, but the group recently took its criticism one step further by releasing a Halloween costume mocking Trump Jr.'s trophy hunting. Bustle has reached out to Trump Jr. for comment.

The $169 costume, which is available for pre-order on PETA's website, features a leopard stuffed animal and a bloodstained camouflage jacket with the words "Half-Cocked" emblazoned across the front. PETA's president, Ingrid Newkirk, is quoted in the product listing as saying that "there's nothing more frightful than an entitled ghoul who gets his kicks from gunning down wild animals."

Trump Jr. quickly responded to the PETA costume on Twitter, describing the organization as "hypocrites" and "literally an animal slaughter factory." He also attached a blog post alleging that "PETA has killed 29,426 dogs, cats, rabbits, and other domestic animals" in the past 11 years, even when the "animals are not suffering."

"Ironically, there are few orgs in world history that have as much animal blood on their hands as PETA," Trump Jr. tweeted on Thursday.

When asked for further comment, PETA directed Bustle to its response to Trump Jr.'s tweet.

"Thanks for pointing out that we’ll always offer animals in desperate need a merciful release, free of charge to their less-fortunate guardians," PETA tweeted in response to Trump Jr. "We don’t travel the world blowing animals away as you do."

PETA attached a video to its tweet detailing its provision of euthanasia services. It has also stated that the costume was “inspired by and is a twist on the trophy-hunting photo that showed the Trump brothers grinning over the body of a dead leopard," per The Hill. PETA was referring to photos from a hunting trip that Trump Jr. and his brother reportedly took to Zimbabwe back in 2012.

