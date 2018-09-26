Pretty much since its creation, Instagram has gone to the dogs. Four-legged celebrities are the norm now, and the term "cash cow" has taken on a whole new meaning. Perhaps the only downside to the abundance of photogenic animals on your phone is how close they may seem, but far away they are in reality. Chances are you never truly will give Lil Bub some pats or rub Manny the Frenchie's belly. It is a cruel truth.

Or is it?

If you can swing the travel, you may have the chance to meet your favorite fuzzy Instagram celebrity at Petcon, a pet convention in New York City.

Returning for its second year, Petcon is the world's premiere conference centered around famous furry friends. The stars of the show may be afraid of the vacuum cleaner, but know how to develop a brand. Do not be mistake, Petcon is hardly just a meet-up. The event's website describes Petcon as "Two days of insightful panels, fun activations and can't miss meet + greets with your favorite celebrity pets." Attendees have the chance to "[d]iscover new brands and shop our highly curated selection of innovative and favorite products, [and] cuddle with cute adoptable pets in the dog adoption garden and adoptable cat café, and maybe bring home a furry best friend or two!"

You know what they say: come for the Instagram celebrities, stay for the undervalued non-famous shelter dogs who are every bit as adorable and need your help.

InStyle reported on some of the topics covered by the panels at last year's Petcon. Highlights included "How to Create Content Like the Experts," which was a how-to guide making your pet Insta-famous, and "The Human Animal Bond," which explored the impact animals can have on humans with physical and mental illnesses, and a fan favorite: "Spotlight on Senior Adoption," which is pretty self explanatory.

Petcon is organized by The Dog Agency, a public relations and representation firm that caters exclusively to fabulous four-legged influencers. While you may not have heard of the agency, you have almost definitely heard of its clients. According to Forbes, The Dog Agency currently represents popular accounts like Tuna Melts My Heart, Crusoe The Dachshund, Harlow and Sage and, of course The Dogist. The agency is also behind accounts Dogs of Instagram and Cats of Instagram, which boast 4.2 and 9.5 million followers, respectively. It should be noted Loni Edwards, founder of The Dog Agency, is a dog lover herself. She currently owns and manages the Instagram account for Chloe the Mini Frenchie.

With the client list The Dog Agency has, there is no one better to create a con focused solely on famous pets. Plus, you can bring your own furry friend to the event! For a full lineup of all the ~celeb pets~ at Petcon, you can check the event site here.

Petcon is set to take place on Nov. 17 and 18, 2018. Tickets are available now for for $75 for single-day entry, and $125 for a full weekend pass. You can also opt for the VIP package for $325; it will get you entry to both days of the con, a VIP welcome reception with celebrity pets and influencers attending, entry to the VIP lounge, and an exclusive gift bag. Grab your tickets here — and tell all the four-legged friends hello!