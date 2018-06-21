In an appearance on the The Tonight Show on Wednesday night, Pete Davidson confirmed his engagement to Ariana Grande, finally. After weeks of teasing fans and media outlets with their outspoken love for one another, Davidson declared to Jimmy Fallon that being engaged to Grande is "lit". In fact, it's so lit that Davidson has been experiencing some public admiration from other people for his relationship.

While on The Tonight Show, Davidson explained how others have been treating him differently on the streets now that he's engaged to Grande. "Dudes are walking by, and they're like [tipping their hats to me]," Davidson said, to cheers. "You ever see that Derek Jeter commercial, where he was, like, retiring and everybody just tips his hat? Some dude came up to me and was like 'Yo, man, you gave me hope."

"I'm like, I didn't know I was that ugly!" Davidson added, then showed some love for his fiancée, saying, "I'm a lucky motherf*cker."

Fallon then suggested to Davidson that he and Grande could get married on The Tonight Show, to which Davidson immediately said, "Yeah, that's not happening ... why do people care? It's very weird. The President's, like, trying to pardon himself, and he's like, f*cking a pornstar. Shouldn't we care about that?"

"No," Fallon replied. "We want to know what you're wearing."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

