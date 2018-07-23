On Monday, Pete Davidson deleted all of his Instagram posts following some back-and-forth between him and a fan in the comments section on one of Ariana Grande's photos. On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram Stories to explain why he wiped his account clean and is taking a social media hiatus. Given the public nature of his career and engagement, his Instagram break makes a ton of sense.

On Sunday, Grande posted a photo of herself with her late grandfather, captioned, "Miss n love you forever my best friend #4years." Davidson commented, "omg what a cutie" (before Grande disabled the comments section). Thinking he made the comment about Grande, fans attacked Davidson for being insensitive, writing, "unnecessary” and “inappropriate," according to Us Weekly. He wrote back, saying, "Are you guys all insane? I was talking about how cute her grandpa is. What's wrong with that? You guys will really look for anything to attack people. It's sad.”

It seems Davidson then deleted all of his photos and Grande took to Twitter to post a cryptic message about the situation, writing, "the energy u put out is exactly what u get back, please create a beautiful life for yourselves." On Monday afternoon, Davidson wrote a message on his Instagram Story to explain what was going on.

He wrote:

"no there's nothing wrong. no nothing happened. no there's nothing cryptic about anything. i just don't wanna be on instagram anymore. or on any social media platform. the internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good. why should i spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f*cking lit. the fact that i even have to say this proves my point. i love you all and i'm sure i'll be back at some point :)"

He signed the note, "your neighborhood goon, pete."

Instagram/Pete Davidson; Screenshot/Bustle

Of course, Davidson addressed those who may have assumed his actions were "cryptic" or had to do with Grande, since many of his recent photos that were deleted were of his new fiancé. As of now, Ariana Grande is still on Instagram for her 123 million followers, even if she has disabled the comments on all of her posts. She's posted a few things since the photo with her late grandfather and has posted about her new single "God Is a Woman" on her Instagram Story.

But perhaps there's more that led to Davidson's decision, seeing as how Mac Miller broke his silence on his ex's engagement on Monday. Even if Miller's comments were cordial, maybe Davidson didn't feel like dealing with fan input. In an interview with Beats 1, Miller explained, "Life is stressful, so of course there were stressful times... I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years," he said. "We worked through good times, bad times, stress and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it’s that simple.”

But Miller insisted there weren't hard feelings. "It's all positive energy," he said. "I am happy for her and [that] moving forward with her life, just as I'm sure she is with me."

Meanwhile, Grande seems to be putting in her full effort to ignore internet negativity and to keep it moving, with her relationship and career. Following her tweet mentioned above, she posted a tweet that said, "anyway," followed by an enthusiastic string of tweets about her "God Is a Woman" video. Maybe she'll keep posting sweet videos of Davidson like this to really send a message to any of their haters out there on the internet.

In the meantime, Davidson's decision to take a social media break sounds like the right one for him.