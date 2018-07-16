Just hours after a controversial meeting and corresponding press conference, one former Obama White House employee threw some serious shade at the high-profile summit. Sharing a photo from his time as a White House photographer under President Obama, Pete Souza eviscerated Trump's Putin meeting by using the subtle art of comparison — and social media.

The photo Souza shared was simple. It featured then-president Obama, standing just to the left of Russian President Vladimir Putin. While it's not clear exactly which meeting the photo was taken at, the dynamic at play in the snapshot is anything but calm. Instead, Obama is seen leaning over Putin, with one arm out to the side, his mouth open as if mid-sentence. Putin, in turn, is grimacing, and looking down.

"Here’s how you’re supposed to deal with the Russian president," Souza captioned the photo on Instagram. On Twitter, where he shared the same photo, he wrote simply, "Once upon a time."

By all appearances, the photo suggested a power dynamic wherein the American president is dominating the relationship, even if only momentarily. It stood in stark contrast to the way Trump's press conference was received following his Monday meeting with the Russian leader. Both Republicans and Democrats levied criticism against Trump for the way he characterized their discussion.

Trump received criticism, above all else, for going easy on Putin, and for neglecting to hold Russia accountable for attempting to meddle in the U.S. election, just days after 12 Russian agents were indicted as part of the Mueller investigation.

When asked whether he held Russia responsible for anything in particular, Trump declined to hold the country exclusively responsible for anything. Instead, he suggested the U.S. was also culpable. ".I hold both countries responsible," he said at the press conference. "I think that the United States has been foolish. I think we’ve all been foolish. We should have had this dialogue a long time ago — long time, frankly, before I got to office, and I think we’re all to blame."

