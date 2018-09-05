If presidential trolls had rankings, then Obama's White House photographer would certainly be on the leaderboard. After reports emerged from Bob Woodward's new book claiming that Trump's top aides stole documents from the Oval Office to "protect the country," Pete Souza mocked Trump with a photo of Obama's desk.

In his Instagram post on Tuesday, Souza's picture shows a desk laden with stacks of paper. "As the saying goes, the only sure things in life are death, taxes and that no one will ever steal papers from the desk of the President of the United States. Oh wait..." Souza wrote, next to the emoji with sunglasses and the hashtag #throwshadethenvote.

The White House was quick to respond to allegations from Woodward's book, with White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders sending out a statement that said the claims were "fabricated."

“This book is nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the president look bad,” the statement said. “While it is not always pretty, and rare that the press actually covers it, President Trump has broken through the bureaucratic process to deliver unprecedented successes for the American people.”

“Sometimes it is unconventional, but he always gets results," the statement continued. "Democrats and their allies in the media understand the president’s policies are working and with success like this, no one can beat him in 2020 — not even close.”

