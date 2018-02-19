Photographer Lula Hyers Wants More Media That "Doesn't Teach You To Hate Yourself"

There's something about Lula Hyers' work that feels simultaneously youthful and seasoned, both simple and extremely complicated. It's an impressive balance to strike for any photographer — let alone one who's 20 years old.

Hyers' photos primarily showcase the beauty of young, queer people — and are an inspired response to the fact that this beauty is so often ignored in mainstream media. In 2017, one of her ongoing queer portrait projects was born after she posted on Instagram, looking for subjects — more people than she expected showed up, and the subsequent portraits alerted the public consciousness to Hyers. Her work is also featured heavily in Refinery29, where it's used as inclusive stock imagery for their content about sex.

“As a queer femme, I felt it was not only important but vital to make a body of work that serves as a safe space for queer people to exist as they choose without censorship or erasure,” Hyers told The Independent in March 2017.

Since then, Hyers has captured a range of different subjects and shared her photos on her Instagram page (where she posts as @lulahyers) everything from nursing mothers and their babies, to steamy boudoir shoots with unconventional subjects, to images of her friends hanging out on fire escapes.

Hyers isn't just capturing a generation — she's part of that generation, and hopes that what she makes changes history. Below, Hyers talks about making work that's true to yourself, and why she's aiming to show people that beauty can have infinite interpretations.