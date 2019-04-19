The Kardashian family knows how to go all-out for a party. That was definitely the case for Kourtney Kardashian's b-day celebration, which was something out of a Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan's dream. Just by looking at the photos from Kourtney Kardashian's 40th birthday party, you can tell, once and for all, that she's the family's ultimate icon.

Kourtney celebrated with her friends and family on the night of her birthday, April 18. And, of course, they did so in style. But, it wasn't just any ol' style. Based on the photos and videos posted by Kim Kardashian, the decor was inspired by the birthday girl's most hilarious quotes from KUWTK and some of her more jaw-dropping moments. The cake highlighted the Poosh founder's penchant for nude snaps as it featured a miniature version of the birthday girl sitting on the edge of a bathtub.

Kim also showcased the party favors, which happened to be bottles of Don Julio engraved with Kourtney's face on them along with the phrase, "Most Interesting To Look At." The phrase is an obvious tie back to Kim and Kourtney's photo shoot drama in Season 15 of KUWTK during which the KKW Beauty mogul called her older sister the "least exciting to look at." Obviously now, the tables have (rightly) turned.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Story Kim Kardashian/Instagram Story

Even the napkins at the festivities were adorned with some of Kourtney's best quips, including one of her most iconic lines (and, really, one of the most iconic lines in reality TV history), "Kim, there are people that are dying," which she told Kim after a diamond earring-related debacle. In other words, the party was perfect down to the smallest details.

In addition to all of these fun decorations, they had a star-studded guest list for the affair, as celebs such as Robin Thicke, French Montana, and Paris Hilton all helped celebrate the KUWTK star's special day. Kourtney's once rumored fling, Luka Sabbat, also made an appearance at the party, posing for snaps with Kim and the birthday girl.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Story Kim Kardashian/Instagram Story

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Story Kim Kardashian/Instagram Story

The most surprising guest at the party may have been Kourtney's ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. According to E! News, Bendjima attended the celebration, proving that the exes are still on pretty good terms. On his Instagram Story, the model revealed that he attended Kourtney's party by posting a photo of one of those special napkins that read, "Happy Birthday Kourt!"

Younes Bendjima/Instagram Story

Kourtney and her ex previously dated for a little over a year, according to People. They first started dating in May 2017, but, in August 2018, they ultimately called it quits. It doesn't seem like there are any hard feelings about the split, especially since Bendjima scored an invite for the KUWTK-themed party. Most recently, on April 12, they showcased that they're still on good terms via Instagram, when they (or, should I say, Minnie and Mickey Mouse) exchanged cute pleasantries.

As Cosmopolitan noted, Bendjima left a comment on one of Kourtney's Instagram posts, writing, "ya look good minnie mouse," to which the reality star replied, "merci, Mickey." From their birthday party hangout to this recent Instagram exchange, it does sound like the two are in a friendly place right now.

Between the celeb-filled guest list and the KUWTK-approved decor, Kourtney's 40th birthday party was definitely fit for the iconic, reality TV queen.