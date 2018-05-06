After a very trying second half of the school year, the Parkland, Florida, students who survived a school shooting and then started a gun control movement deserved a moment to relax. When you see photos from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prom, you'll know that on that night, they received that moment — but they still didn't allow their missing friends to leave their minds.

The Sun-Sentinel reported on what organizers aimed to make a magical night, which included a ballroom set up like an enchanted forest complete with real butterflies released from the roof and actors dressed as wood nymphs and other woodland creatures.

According to CNN, the attendees only had to pay a fraction of the normal cost of a prom ticket, because the committee received so many in-kind donations. CNN reported that the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort donated the space and the catering, for example. A team of make-up artists and hairstylists also all donated their services in what NBC News reported was called the Beautifully Strong Douglas Prom Makeover Event for any student who was interested.

A huge part of the celebration, of course, was also a tribute to the classmates who lost their lives, CNN reported. With these pictures from the event, you can see a little bit of everything.

