There's another set of newlyweds in Bachelor Nation. Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham got married on Saturday, Jan. 11 on the Maui island of Hawaii in the presence of friends, family, and lots of Bachelor alums. The photos of Arie and and Lauren's wedding show what a gorgeous day it truly was for the couple.

While Us Weekly has the exclusive first photo from the wedding, Arie and Lauren's friends shared plenty of behind-the-scenes photos from the reception. Bachelor Nation guests included Jenna, Maquel, Jacqueline, Marikh, Seinne, Sean Lowe and his wife Catherine Giudici, Jenny Delaney, John Wolfner, Chris Harrison (who officiated the ceremony), and everyone's favorite producer, Elan Gale. And from the looks of their Instagram accounts they all had a blast partying the night away with newly married couple.

When they weren't flossing or taking snaps of the stunning venue, Arie and Lauren's friends were busy sharing their heartfelt congratulations. Before the ceremony, Seinne wrote on Instagram, "Individually, we are one drop. Together, we are an ocean Beyond thrilled to celebrate the union of @laureneburnham and @ariejr in a few hours. Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness, and beautiful Dutch babies!" If the reception photos are any indication, then Lauren and Arie's life as a married couple is already off to a happy start.

Sean & Catherine At Dinner

"CHEERS TO LOVE," Giudici wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations to Lauren and Arie (and Baby Girl Luyendyk) on making it official tonight! So honored to have witnessed it and to have celebrated you ... (Also, have you seen this stunning of a bride before?!?"

Ari, Sean, And John Wolfner At The Reception

"It all started in 2012," Wolfner wrote.

The First Dance

Wolfner got a clip of it on his Instagram stories, and it sounded like they danced to Calum Scott's "You Are The Reason."

Jacqueline Trumbull & Jenna Cooper Ready To Luau

"Everything is more fun with @jennacooperfit," Trumbull wrote. "Luau time!"

The Enchanting Venue

More to come...