Beyhive, assemble. As reported by TMZ Wednesday, JAY-Z and Beyoncé shared new photos of their twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, during opening night of their On The Run II Tour in Cardiff, Wales. In the images, which fans are understandably freaking out over, both Bey and JAY-Z are seen holding their babies. And in no surprise whatsoever, the twins are beyond adorable.

These are the first images publicized since Queen Bey shared an Instagram of herself with Rumi and Sir in July 2017, which showed Beyoncé standing in front of a gorgeous flower wall holding the twins, who were one-month at the time. As for the most recent photos released, this also marks the first time a picture has been made public of JAY-Z holding his two youngest children.

Sharing new pictures of the twins is the perfect way to kickoff a tour. Plus, it's almost been a year since they were born (their birthday is June 13), so why not honor them turning a year older than by releasing new images? It's a great way for fans to celebrate, too.

Thanks to the internet, fans attending the first show of On The Run II Tour quickly took social media to reveal the exciting news — and also the images, of course. As you can probably imagine, fans are loving that they get to see Sir, Rumi, Beyoncé, and JAY-Z like this.

The Beyhive fandom is a passionate and outspoken one, so you bet they are commenting on the images, as are others. When it comes to the Lemonade artist, you bet people have opinions. Here are just a few of the reactions:

What Happens When You Take A Break

Of course.

Wait, She Has Twins?

People haven't seen them in a long time, so maybe that's why they forgot about them?

This Is Only The Beginning

This is truly an exciting time.

Is This Real Life?

Whoa.

They Seriously Are The Cutest

This is really no surprise.

Cue The Tears

It's just so magical.

This is the kind of affect Beyoncé has on people. She's one of the biggest, most talented, and most successful musicians, who has basically overtaken the world. Her fans can't get enough of her. And when she actually debuts pictures of her kids? She takes things to a whole new level. It's a true gift to those who adore the Grammy-winning singer.

The reason people react this way to seeing images of Sir and Rumi is partly because Bey and JAY-Z try to keep their personal lives as private as possible, but even more so when it comes to their three children (they are also parents to 6-year-old Blue Ivy Carter). The couple tries hard to control their own narrative and to release family photos on their terms. And when they do, well, it's a big deal.

Even when she was 22, Beyoncé made it clear how important her privacy is. While appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2003, she said, "It’s really hard to have privacy. Sometimes it gets a little overwhelming, but I now have learned to take time for myself and I know my limits."

In 2008, Bey appeared yet again on Oprah's talk show and wouldn't even dish details about her wedding to JAY-Z to Oprah Winfrey. When Beyoncé wants to invite the public inside the door to her personal life, she will, like she has done with these new photos of Sir and Rumi.

Bey and JAY-Z definitely started their tour off with quite the bang. Who knows if they'll surprise fans again, but knowing them, it could very well happen.