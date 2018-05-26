The ayes have it. Exit polls show Ireland voted to repeal a constitutional ban on abortion Saturday in what is being heralded as a landslide win for reproductive rights. Photos of people celebrating Ireland's abortion vote show a majority of the country is more than ready for repeal.

"The people have spoken," Leo Varadkar, Ireland's prime minister, said Saturday as exit polls suggested a significant majority of voters had voted in favor of repealing the country's strict abortion ban. "They have said we need a modern constitution for a modern country... What we've seen is the culmination of a quiet revolution that's been taking place in Ireland over the past 20 years."

According to the Guardian, a final result is not expected until sometime Saturday evening as three constituencies have yet to report in: Cork East, Sligo-Leitrim, and Donegal. Exit polls, however, have pointed to a landslide victory for reproductive rights supporters with 68 to 69.4 percent voting in favor of a repeal. According to the BBC, those exit polls spurred organizers behind The Save The 8th campaign — the main group campaigning in favor of the abortion ban — to concede the vote before the final count had been completed.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News/Getty Images

"Yes" voters and their supporters gathered Saturday at Dublin Castle, which serves as a major government building in Dublin, Ireland, to celebrate what exit polls suggest will be a decisive victory, CNN has reported.

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Prior to Saturday's referendum, the Eighth Amendment in Ireland's constitution banned abortion except in cases where there was a "real and substantial risk" to the life of the mother. The ban was added to the constitution in 1983 following a referendum vote, according to CNN.

