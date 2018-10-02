The first lady embarked on her first solo trip overseas, landing in Ghana on Tuesday as part of her attempt to bring the "Be Best" campaign overseas. With the help of USAID, she plans to focus on maternal and newborn care in hospitals, as well as education for children, the White House said in advance of her visit. These photos of Melania Trump in Ghana show her trip is thus far meeting those goals.

According to the Associated Press, the first lady was met at the airport by Rebecca Akufo-Addo, her Ghanian counterpart, who welcomed her with the help of schoolchildren who danced to drummers — all after a 12-hour transatlantic flight.

Trump's first stop was then Greater Accra Regional Hospital, where she learned how babies are weighed in Ghana (in sacks hung from hooks) and how vitamins are administered. She also toured the neonatal intensive care unit. Trump personally handed out gifts to all the mothers at the hospital that included teddy bears and other "Be Best" swag.

Trump announced the trip — which will also include stops in Malawi, Kenya, and Egypt — at a reception for spouses of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly last week. "There are many programs across the country that are doing great things for children, and I believe we can replicate many of these programs overseas," Trump said at the reception, noting it could help the countries become self-reliant.

