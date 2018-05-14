In April, a white woman in Oakland, California called police when she saw a black family setting up a barbecue at Lake Merritt. According to several reports, the woman believed the family was using a charcoal grill in a part of the park where charcoal was not allowed. The incident swiftly went viral, but residents were not ready to let the event slide so easily. Two weeks after the white woman called police on black park-goers, a cookout was organized to demonstrate community unity.

A video shared to Twitter showed a very large crowd gathered at the park at sunset, dancing to music and generally enjoying the public space. In the accompanying tweet, user @BlakeDontCrack described the imagery as, "how Black Oakland responds to a white lady calling the cops on Black folks BBQing."

"I think it is really incumbent on all of us that when we call police, it is for emergency purposes," Oakland City Council member Lynette Gibson McElhaney said of the incident, according to The Hill. "I want to encourage people to know when to call the police, when to raise a question of regulations with the City Council, maybe there is a passive way to reach out to us."

