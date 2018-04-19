History was made Thursday when a senator cast a vote with her newborn baby for the first time ever. Photos of Tammy Duckworth and her baby making their way through the halls of the U.S. Capitol on the way to the Senate floor show a mom who looks absolutely elated to be bringing her daughter to work at our country's biggest political stage.

Prior to making her Senate debut with her little one, Duckworth gave her Twitter followers a glimpse of what her newborn would wear to the Senate floor. Duckworth tweeted, "May have to vote today. Maile's outfit is prepped. Made sure she has a jacket so she doesn't violate the Senate floor dress code requiring blazers. Not sure what the policy is on duckling onesies but I think we're ready."

Duckworth's tweeted reference to violating "the Senate floor dress code" was a little dig at a former rule on Capitol Hill that required female lawmakers as well as journalists to wear sleeves in the Speaker's Lobby or they were denied entry into the room.

On Thursday, CNN's video clip showed a beaming Duckworth and her bundled-up newborn one reporter asked, "How does it feel to be here?" Duckworth smiled, "Great. About time, huh."

