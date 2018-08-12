From the start, it seemed clear that the white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Washington, D.C. would be be outnumbered with counter-protestors. Photos of Unite the Right 2 counter-protestors show them streaming into downtown in far bigger numbers than the 100 to 400 that were expected at the far-right rally.

Unite the Right 2 — organized by the same people as last year's rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where counterprotestor Heather Heyer was killed — was to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House.

The counter-protestors began even earlier, gathering at different points in the city, and convening on Lafayette Park even before the far-right protest was underway. Early in the afternoon, thousands of counter-protestors had gathered in Freedom Plaza for speeches and music, The Washington Post reported.

Plymouth United Church of Christ in D.C. Senior Pastor Graylan Hagler gave the first speech. "This place, this city, this country is a country of inclusivity and not white supremacy,” he told the crowd. "We are people that stand up for racial justice and racial inclusivity," he added. "We will not be silenced."

The photos show the sheer numbers of people protesting against white supremacy, neo-Nazism, and racism.

1) Counter-Protestors Traveled From Out Of D.C. Members of a church from Baltimore made the journey together.

2) Antifa Made An Appearance, Too Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images News/Getty Images Some antifa protestors covered their faces and wore all black.

3) Former Neo-Nazis Joined The Counterprotest A group of former neo-Nazis joined the counter-protestors and encouraged white supremacists to call their helpline.

4) Some Slogans Used Trump Lingo Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images "Fake news" and other Trump favorites made an appearance, though often turned around for a very different meeting.

5) Groups Called Out White Supremacy & Racism Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images News/Getty Images Different groups marched, but they shared a common message against the Unite the Right talking points.

6) Sidewalk Chalk Spread Messages, Too At the metro station the Unite the Right 2 protestors will exit, sidewalk chalk spread messages of inclusion.

7) The Protests Happen In The Shadow Of Key D.C. Buildings Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images News/Getty Images The D.C. skyline is prominent in many areas where counterprotestors are meeting — and the Unite the Right 2 rally is across from the White House.

8) Different Groups Meet As They March Counter-protest groups converged as they approach the rally.

9) The Counter-Protests Near Laffeyette Park Rallies against Unite the Right 2 drew hundreds just blocks away, with speakers and music leading up to 5:30 p.m.

10) All Ages & Races Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images News/Getty Images From kids to the retired, the counter-protestors were a diverse group.

11) Freedom Plaza Was One Of The Early Areas This is where many met earlier in the afternoon.

12) Homemade Signs Were Rampant And some slogans were salty.

13) The Difference In Crowd Size The counterprotestors were easily outnumbering the Unite the Right 2 protestors that had gathered.