By now, most Game of Thrones fans are aware the series' imminent end isn't too far off. But for those who need a reminder: After the show's upcoming eighth season, slated to premiere in 2019, the world will bid adieu to GoT for good. Celebrating the bittersweet milestone, the Game of Thrones cast got together in Belfast for what's believed to be a big wrap party over the weekend. And judging by the activity on social media, from GoT fans as well as the cast and crew, everyone has a ton of feelings about it. That's not too surprising, since a wrap party is a pretty concrete reminder that the series is really ending.

On Sunday, a few leading members of the GoT cast took to Instagram with a heartwarming series of photos from what seemed to be the aforementioned wrap party. (That fact hasn't been officially confirmed, but the weekend's photos suggest that was the case and fans are convinced.) Perhaps the most robust roll-out of photos from these GoT-themed festivities came from one of the earlier stars, Jason Momoa, who fans will likely remember as Khal Drogo, the now-deceased former husband of Emilia Clarke's Daenerys.

Momoa took to Instagram with a string of sweet photos alongside various members of the GoT cast and crew, including longtime star Kit Harington. The actor made sure to give a shout-out to co-creators and showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, in the caption, appropriately calling them "legends." Captioning the selfie-laden photo series, Momoa wrote,

"I'm so grateful to be a part of the greatest show on earth. I'm honored to be able to come to Ireland and celebrate with my friends ... Congrats to the talented crew and cast."

Momoa's caption does seem to allude to the fact that this was the wrap party as well. Plus, his caption confirmed that the shindig did take place in Ireland (as GoT fans know, most of the show films in Belfast), so perhaps that gives fans yet another clue as to the nature of the weekend's GoT-themed shindig.

But after parsing through the weekend's photo roll-out, it looks like a different snapshot from Clarke's Instagram (also featuring Momoa) really has people gushing. The photo marks a much-anticipated reunion for Clarke and Momoa, whose former onscreen love affair was brought to a screeching halt with the untimely death of Momoa's character in Season 1.

"FYI...This is the closest you'll ever get to me attempting 'that lift' from dirty dancing," she wrote. In classic Clarke fashion, she finished off the caption by taking a moment to "thank alcohol" for equipping her with the liquid courage necessary to attempt the stunt. (As fans of the veteran GoT actor know full-well, Clarke's incredible candidness is part of what makes her so universally lovable.)

Though Momoa's Instagram is littered with sweet cast snapshots of his own, the former GoT star also made sure to toss some additional love Clarke's way. Commenting on his old co-star's (and evidently, current friend's) Dirty Dancing-inspired post, Momoa wrote, "Epic night love u my love enjoy every moment so proud of you." So, is everyone else weeping, or what?

For all those GoT enthusiasts who've been dying to see the former onscreen lovebirds back together again, you're in luck. If fans thought Clarke's nostalgic Daenerys-Khal post was one for the books, it's definitely worth heading on over to Momoa's Instagram account, where the actor posted an Instagram video that takes viewers through a montage of goofy snapshots featuring the pair flaunting a series of their silliest faces.

"Moon of my life @emiliaclarke," his caption begins, "every time I leave you my face hurts from smiling too much." And, as if that alone wasn't enough to have the GoT fanbase in tears, Momoa finished off his caption with, "I love you forever."

Per Clarke's Instagram, a number of familiar GoT faces came out to Belfast over the weekend. Trailing the Dirty Dancing-style picture, Clarke followed up with a more overtly GoT-themed photo (props and all), featuring herself alongside co-star Nathalie Emmanuel and voice coach Jan Haydn Rowles. According to Emmanuel, who reposted Clarke's photo to her own Instagram account, Rowles is "instrumental to us speaking the languages of @gameofthrones."

Of course, as excited as fans were to see the cast of GoT past and present reunited, the photos bred some nostalgia from those who aren't yet prepared to see it go. Because even after eight seasons of heart-wrenching emotional (and sometimes, physical) turmoil, GoT's famously ardent followers are still wishing for more.

Luckily, as one of those GoT fans on Twitter pointed out, everyone dreading the series' eventual end might find comfort in knowing that, even if the wrap party did happen over the weekend, we've still got a ways to go until the finale. That being said, if the super mushy reactions to the weekend's GoT event are any indication, it seems pretty safe to say that come next year, there's going to be a lot more nostalgia where this bout came from.