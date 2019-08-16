Spoilers ahead for Mindhunter Season 2. Just minutes into the second season of David Fincher's Mindhunter, audiences learn what the "BTK" in BTK Killer stands for — bind, torture, kill. What's more, viewers have already seen this man several times in Mindhunter. While he's referred to in the credits simply as ADT Serviceman, it's clear that this creepy, bespectacled man is actually the BTK Killer. It comes even more clear when viewers see photos of the real BTK Killer in Mindhunter Season 2 compared to his onscreen counterpart (played by Sonny Valicenti).

Bo Rader-Pool/Getty Images

