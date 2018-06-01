Because she often keeps out of the limelight, it's not hard to see why there's a certain air of mystery surrounding President Donald Trump's youngest daughter. But these photos of law school student Tiffany Trump show that, instead of being heavily involved in her father's administration, she's been pursuing other endeavors. Particularly, Tiffany has shown that she is dedicated to her law school studies, while still managing to have a little fun here and there.

Tiffany started law school at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. in August 2017. Prior to beginning her studies there, she attended undergrad at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 2016 with a double major in sociology and urban studies.

While Tiffany has not attended many White House events since her law school tenure began, she does make appearances from time to time. She attended the annual White House Easter Egg Roll in April 2018 and also went to her father's first State of the Union address back in January 2018. Late last year, she went to both the annual White House National Tree Lighting ceremony in December and the Thanksgiving turkey pardoning in November.

While Tiffany does attend a handful of presidential events, she appears to spend most of her time as a typical law student. She posts about her studies on Instagram, but also shares more laid back snippets of her life, including casual selfies and time spent with friends and family.

The photos below offer a glimpse into Tiffany's typical (and not so typical) life as a law student and member of the first family.

LSAT Prep tiffanytrump on Instagram Prior to attending law school, Tiffany clearly took the application process seriously. This Aug. 2016 Instagram post from her account shows a stack of LSAT prep books, which the first daughter presumably used as she prepared to take the challenging law school admissions exam.

First Day Of Law School tiffanytrump on Instagram This Instagram photo shows Tiffany's excitement at beginning law school. It also reveals her Georgetown pride, with a Georgetown binder, Jack the Bulldog hat, and blue flowers flanking her law school textbooks.

Fashion From The Front Row Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In September 2017, Tiffany took some time out of her studies to attend the Taoray Wang fashion show. In this photo, she is joined by model Peter Brandt Jr. and close friend Andrew Warren.

Turkey Shenanigans Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images Tiffany attended the annual White House turkey pardoning on Nov. 21, 2017. At the event, her father pardoned Wishbone, one of two turkeys up for a presidential pardon.

Working Hard This Instagram post from November 2017 seems to feature Tiffany studying her myriad law school notes, presumably as she headed into finals at the end of the semester.

First D.C. Snow Tiffany showed her fun-loving side in this Instagram post from Dec. 10, 2017. The short video clip features the first daughter happily walking in the snow while covering her head with a large, fur-lined hood. Tiffany captioned the post, "First [snowflake emoji] in D.C. #studybreak#georgetownlaw."

Christmas At The White House Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images Tiffany appeared in great spirits in this photograph from the 95th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the White House. At the ceremony, first lady Melania Trump hit a button to illuminate the large, gold-lit tree after the crowd counted down from 10.

Beachy Holiday This Instagram photo features Tiffany with her half-sister, Ivanka, lounging on the beach the day after Christmas 2017.

Spirit Of Life Awards Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This photo, captured in May 2017 — slightly before Tiffany began law school — shows the first daughter at the 2017 Spirit Of Life Award Luncheon & Fashion Show in New York City. It offers a glimpse into Tiffany's pre-law school life.

State Of The Union Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images Tiffany is pictured next to her half-brother, Donald Trump Jr., at her father's first-ever State of the Union address on January 30, 2018.

Easter Egg Roll Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images At the White House Easter Egg Roll in April 2018, Tiffany watched closely as President Trump and first lady Melania blew whistles to signify the beginning of the roll.