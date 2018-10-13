President Donald Trump has nine grandchildren, ranging in ages from 1 to 10 years old. Photos of Trump and his grandchildren reveal that he seems to like to invite them to tag along for special occasions, especially since he began his presidential campaign.

The president has three granddaughters and six grandsons, who range quite a bit in age. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are parents to Arabella, 6, Joseph, 4, and Theodore, 1. Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have five children together: Kai, 10, Donald Trump III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 4. Lara and Eric Trump share a son, Luke, who is a year old.

It is apparent that the president enjoys having his grandchildren accompany him to various events. For example, several of them participated in the 2018 Easter Egg Roll on the White House lawn. Two of Trump's grandkids were also in attendance at his turkey pardoning ceremony in November 2017.

Trump's children seem to be proud of the relationship their kids have with their grandfather. Both Ivanka and Donald Jr. have shared photographs on their social media accounts of their children alongside their grandpa, often at the White House or at official events.

The photos below offer a glimpse into just some of these events.

Presidential Ambitions Christopher Gregory/Getty Images News/Getty Images Donald Trump announced his intention to run for president on June 6, 2015 in New York City. Many members of his family, including his grandchildren Kai and Donald III, accompanied him to the event.

The Family Business Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News/Getty Images While donning a hat with his campaign slogan, Trump placed a hand on his granddaughter Kai's shoulder at the official opening event for his Trump Turnberry Resort golf course in Scotland in June 2016.

Touring The Course Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News/Getty Images At the same event, Trump drove Kai around in a golf cart to examine the course, while flocked by a team of people.

At The Voting Booth Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images This photo from Nov. 8, 2016 depicts Trump accompanied by his wife, daughter, and granddaughter, Arabella, as the adults voted in the presidential election in which Trump was the Republican nominee.

Election Day Excitement ivankatrump on Instagram Ivanka shared this photograph on her Instagram account on Nov. 8, 2017 to mark the one-year anniversary of her father's election. In the caption, she wrote, "It’s been an incredible year. I’m as proud of my father’s commitment to and passion for our great country today as I was exactly a year ago!"

The First Bill Of Trump's Presidency Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images In this photo from Jan. 20, 2017, eight of Trump's grandchildren surrounded his desk as he signed his Cabinet nominations into law in one of the first acts of his presidency.

Traveling With Grandpa Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images In February 2017, Trump held hands with Arabella and Theodore as the trio headed to board Marine One to go to South Carolina for an event at Boeing.

Headed To Florida Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images This March 2017 photograph captured Trump walking to Marine One accompanied by Arabella and Joseph. At the time, the president was scheduled to fly to Florida for the weekend.