On Tuesday, June 12 in Singapore, the-much anticipated summit between the United States and North Korea kicked off as the world watched. The meeting marks the first-ever time that a sitting U.S. president has met with a North Korean leader. Indeed, these photos of Trump and Kim Jong Un in Singapore will go down in history, as they capture the momentous nature of the summit.

The summit began at 9 a.m. local time at the Capella hotel on the island of Sentosa. As The Guardian reported, the summit officially began when Trump and Kim came together for a historic handshake on the steps of the hotel, as they stood in front of a bevy of American and North Korean flags. The two men then briefly addressed the media, before heading to a private one-on-one meeting session, accompanied by only their interpreters.

Following this meeting, Kim and Trump then atteneded what The Guardian referred to as an "expanded bilateral" discussion," in which several of Trump's and Kim's advisors were present.

More to come ...