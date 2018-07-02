KC Squared! The Big Bang Theory actor Kaley Cuoco wed fiance Karl Cook, a professional equestrian, on Saturday, June 30. Congrats to the happy and initials-matched duo. Kaley Cuoco's 2018 wedding dress and reception jumpsuit were white lace dreams and total style inspo. Her gown was traditional in some ways, but it also had a modern 'n' funky twist. It was so very... her!

Cuoco shared her big day with fans and the public by posting images on her official Instagram. She looked absolutely stunning with her choice of attire. But more importantly, the actor looked incredibly happy. Her ear-to-ear grin was her best accessory!

Let's start with the Reem Acra dress, which was styled by Brad Goreski and Daniela Romero, per PEOPLE. The color and material — white and lace — were the traditional elements. But Cuoco wore a cape with her gown and it was beautiful. But make no mistake. She was more chic than superhero. The flowing cape was a stunning and fitting addition to her ensemble.

Cuoco's wedding dress was not the only white outfit worn on her big day. She attended her reception and celebrated her nuptials in a white lace jumpsuit with a plunging, V-neckline. The post-vows outfit had flared legs and showed off some front side cleavage. The jumpsuit — designed by Tadashi Shoji— was sexy, '70s, and super stylish.

The black and white image is classic and it truly spotlights how lovely her gown was. It was a totally different vibe than the custom, fluffy, and pretty pink Vera Wang dress from her previous wedding.

Even though the designers of the lace dress and the jumpsuit were different, they shared an obvious aesthetic. The deeply dipping pantsuit was certainly "suited" for the task of partying, as indicated by Cuoco's caption.

Good times must have been had by all at the post-nuptials partay.

Cuoco and Cook's wedding fashions were note solely relegated to their big day. On Sunday, July 1, the pair wore matching denim jackets with "Together KC Squared Forever" embroidered on the back. If your knees just buckled, that's totally OK! Ours did, too. The couple that "jackets" together, stays together.

Remember when Kat Von D and new husband Leafar Seyer rocked matching black manicures and black shoes at their legal ceremony in February? Sharing elements of one another's look is totally a "do" when it comes to celeb weddings in 2018. It indicates a connection on multiple levels!

Since Cuoco welcomed fans into her life for this momentous occasion, they were vocal about how much they loved her look(s). There were tons of congratulatory posts, of course. But Cuoco lovers were surely enamored by the dress.

It's hard to disagree with this user's comment. The dress was spectacular. We cannot stop looking at it.

The above selection of comments were posted to the reception look aka "the jumpsuit." Fans were also here for that ensemble. How could they not be? It was a funky continuation of her nuptials look.

Another shot of Cuoco in her dress-with-cape is here! The actor wed in a stable, which isn't shocking since she is a consummate animal lover. So she was swapping an air smooch with a horse. Since her new hubby is an equestrian, something tells her didn't mind his wife stealing this kiss!

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Besides her gown and reception looks, Cuoco's wedding makeup was also to die for. Her makeup artist Jamie Greenberg used a mix of high end and drugstore makeup to achieve a natural and pretty look that complimented, rather than competed, with the eye-catching fabric and silhouette of the dress. In fact, several products, from Cuoco's eyeliner and mascara to her lipstick and lip balm, were by Burt's Bees. Therefore, you can recreate Cuoco's wedding makeup look easily and affordably.

Congrats again to KC Squared on their marriage! We wish them a lifetime of happiness.