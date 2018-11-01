Pier 1's Millennial Pink Holiday Decorations Are An Instagram Dream
Now that we’re all putting our faux cobwebs and fake skeletons away for another year, it’s time to look ahead to the next set of holidays on deck — and wouldn’t you know it? Pier 1 has all our Christmas decorating needs covered. Again. Pier 1 has tons of millennial pink Christmas decorations up already, and they’re just waiting to come home with us all. Because, I mean, be honest: That pink, sparkly nutcracker is the greatest thing you’ve ever seen, am I right?
Of course I am. It’s magnificent.
Pier 1 has more surprises in store, too: Most of these decorations are surprisingly affordable. I mean, true, some of them are pricier than others (peony wreath, I’m looking at you), and a lot of them are midrange; there are lots of options available that are under $10 a pop, though — and, in many cases, even cheaper. Delightful decorations are fun regardless, but I always feel like it’s extra special when you manage to make your space look seasonally festive without dropping a bundle on it.
And since “festive but affordable” is often the motto of millennials who like to decorate for the holidays, it would stand to reason that a whole bunch of millennial pink items would make their way onto Pier 1’s shelves this year. Obviously you don’t have to be a millennial to enjoy them; they do, however, largely seem to hovering in that range of pale pink to bright pink that we tend to classify as “millennial pink.”
Here are a few highlights:
1. Pink Sequined Nutcracker
$29.99
This pine wood nutcracker is definitely living its best life.
2. Pink Scooter Ornament
$5.99
I’ll confess that I am not totally sure what connection a scooter has with Christmas, but whatever. It’s so cute that I’m totally willing to roll with it.
3. Sparkly Ombre Flameless Candles
Glittered Ombre LED Pillar Candle Set
$34.99
Glitter? Check. Ombre? Check. No chance of literally burning down your home? Check. Three LED candles are included with this set — one four inches high, one five inches, and one six inches.
4. Pink Pineapple Ornament
$7.99
Who needs a Christmas pickle when you could have a Christmas pineapple instead?
5. Pink Ombre Ornament
Olde World Pink Ombre Ornament
$9.99
Part of Pier 1’s Olde World collection, this beautiful ombre ornament is made from hand-blown glass.
6. “Merry Everything” Wall Art
Merry Everything Blush Small Art
$12.99
This cute little wall hanging is 8 inches by 10 inches and made of wood.
7. Pink Tree Photo Clip Frame
$3.99
Sure, you could use this little tree-shaped doodad for its intended purpose — but I would imagine it would also make, say, a terrific place card holder for any holiday feasts you might have planned.
8. Fancy Pig Ornaments
$7.99
Not just regular pigs. FANCY pigs. LOOK AT THOSE FEATHERS.
9. Beaded Blush Snowflake Pillow
$34.99
Beads may not be super comfy to lean on, but I would be willing to make an exception for this pink velvet pillow.
10. Shatterproof Ornaments
3” Pink Shatterproof Ornament Set
$5.99
Perfect for the klutzes of the world (that would be me), this unbreakable set comes with six prettily pink ornaments. There’s a four-inch set, too, if you like your baubles a bit bigger.
11. “Merry Christmas” Wall Art
Merry Christmas Blush Small Art
$12.99
Simple. To the point. But also whimsical. Everybody wins. (For the curious, it’s wood and 8 inches square.)
12. Beaded Tree Pillow
Beaded Blush & Gold Tree Pillow
$19.99
Pair it with that snowflake pillow we already looked at and you’ll have the perfect holiday throw cushion set.
13. Faux Pink Peony Wreath
30” Luxury Classic Faux Pink Peony Wreath
$199.99
Am I about to go out and spend $200 on a wreath? Probably not. Am I going to gaze adoringly at pictures of it on the internet? Absolutely.
Head on over to Pier 1 for more; sort by color if you want to see what other items have gotten the millennial pink treatment this year. Now if you'll excuse me, I have some holiday decor to plan...