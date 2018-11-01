Now that we’re all putting our faux cobwebs and fake skeletons away for another year, it’s time to look ahead to the next set of holidays on deck — and wouldn’t you know it? Pier 1 has all our Christmas decorating needs covered. Again. Pier 1 has tons of millennial pink Christmas decorations up already, and they’re just waiting to come home with us all. Because, I mean, be honest: That pink, sparkly nutcracker is the greatest thing you’ve ever seen, am I right?

Of course I am. It’s magnificent.

Pier 1 has more surprises in store, too: Most of these decorations are surprisingly affordable. I mean, true, some of them are pricier than others (peony wreath, I’m looking at you), and a lot of them are midrange; there are lots of options available that are under $10 a pop, though — and, in many cases, even cheaper. Delightful decorations are fun regardless, but I always feel like it’s extra special when you manage to make your space look seasonally festive without dropping a bundle on it.

And since “festive but affordable” is often the motto of millennials who like to decorate for the holidays, it would stand to reason that a whole bunch of millennial pink items would make their way onto Pier 1’s shelves this year. Obviously you don’t have to be a millennial to enjoy them; they do, however, largely seem to hovering in that range of pale pink to bright pink that we tend to classify as “millennial pink.”

Here are a few highlights:

1. Pink Sequined Nutcracker

2. Pink Scooter Ornament

Pink Metal Scooter Ornament $5.99 Pier 1 I’ll confess that I am not totally sure what connection a scooter has with Christmas, but whatever. It’s so cute that I’m totally willing to roll with it.

3. Sparkly Ombre Flameless Candles

4. Pink Pineapple Ornament

5. Pink Ombre Ornament

6. “Merry Everything” Wall Art

7. Pink Tree Photo Clip Frame

Pink Tree Photo Clip Frame $3.99 Pier 1 Sure, you could use this little tree-shaped doodad for its intended purpose — but I would imagine it would also make, say, a terrific place card holder for any holiday feasts you might have planned.

8. Fancy Pig Ornaments

9. Beaded Blush Snowflake Pillow

Beaded Blush Snowflake Pillow $34.99 Pier 1 Beads may not be super comfy to lean on, but I would be willing to make an exception for this pink velvet pillow.

10. Shatterproof Ornaments

3” Pink Shatterproof Ornament Set $5.99 Pier 1 Perfect for the klutzes of the world (that would be me), this unbreakable set comes with six prettily pink ornaments. There’s a four-inch set, too, if you like your baubles a bit bigger.

11. “Merry Christmas” Wall Art

12. Beaded Tree Pillow

13. Faux Pink Peony Wreath

Head on over to Pier 1 for more; sort by color if you want to see what other items have gotten the millennial pink treatment this year. Now if you'll excuse me, I have some holiday decor to plan...