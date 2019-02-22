One of the most essential keys to surviving the cold of winter is cozying up with delicious, warm desserts — preferably cookies. The excitement of crouching down by the oven waiting for your treats to be ready to come out is something that never really goes away (no matter how old you are), and there's nothing quite like a fresh, gooey cookie when it's freezing outside. If you're a fan of sugar cookies, prepare to be amazed. Pillsbury just released a twist on its classic sugar cookie, and it looks positively delicious: Ready-to-Bake Marshmallow Sugar Cookies with Marshmallow Flavored Bits.

The brand new cookies includes the fan-favorite sugar cookie dough that we all know and love with the addition of marshmallow bits sprinkled throughout. (Here I was thinking it couldn't get any better than a classic sugar cookie.) Pillsbury's newest creation will hit shelves across the country on March 1, so keep an eye out next time you browse the frozen cookie dough section at your local grocery store. If you whip these up for a house party or event, you can pretty much rest assured that everyone will be head over heels for the deliciousness — and asking you when you're making seconds.

Pillsbury's Ready-to-Bake Marshmallow Sugar Cookies with Marshmallow Flavored Bits will only be available for a limited time, so make sure you get your hands on a pack as soon as possible if you want to try them. Luckily, a ton of different stores will be carrying the treats, including HyVee, Wegmans, Winco, Kroger, Wakefern, Market-Basket, Bozzutos, Meijer, HEB, Target, Alberstons-Safeway, Walmart, Redners, Weis, and Brookshire Brothers. Basically, you won't be able to miss them.

It seems like Pillsbury's latest sugar cookie twist was the new addition that people really wanted: the Pillsbury site has over 8,000 searches a month for marshmallow and S’mores cookie recipes on average. If you're one of those people, you'll be happy to know that Pillsbury heard what you wanted and really, truly delivered. Now, making marshmallow cookies will be as easy as preheating the oven and waiting 10 minutes to dig in (all the while trying to resist eating the cookie dough by itself--we've all been there).

In stores, the Pillsbury cookies will be available in packs of 12 and may even feature a two-for-$5 deal (meaning that it'll be even harder to not stock up on a ton of packs). If you're wondering what other interesting flavors Pillsbury already has in their cookie range, you came to the right place. Among other decadent Pillsbury cookie dough offerings are Peanut Butter Refrigerated Cookies, Ready to Bake Triple Chocolate Brownie Cookies, Limited Edition Salted Caramel Apple Cookies, and even Pumpkin Cookies with Cream Cheese. There you have it: when it comes to cookies, Pillsbury knows exactly how to get creative.

If you're struggling to stay warm this winter and a hot cup of tea just isn't cutting it anymore, do yourself a favor and pick up a pack or two of Pillsbury's Ready-to-Bake Marshmallow Sugar Cookies.