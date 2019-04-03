Facing gun rights activists and possible legal challenges, the Pittsburgh City Council approved new gun control laws on Tuesday that would restrict the type of weapon used in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in October, the Associated Press reports. The council, which is composed of all Democrats, voted 6 to 3 in favor of the measure, and the mayor is expected to sign the bills into law. The legislation will ban the use of military-style assault weapons, armor-piercing ammunition, and high-capacity magazines.

A key detail of the legislation is that it bans the "use" of these items. Pennsylvania state law does not allow municipalities to ban guns outright. So the wording is meant to survive a court challenge, which will likely be mounted by gun rights activists, a small number of whom reportedly jeered as the bill passed. The use of a weapon includes loading or firing, but explicitly doesn't cover owning, possessing, transporting, or transferring a gun.

"With state-level preemption in mind, we're confident that we've charted a unique course with our shifted focus to 'use' that hasn't yet been fully tested in Pennsylvania courts," Matt Singer, Pittsburgh City Councilman Corey O’Connor's legislative director, told The Hill.

More to come...