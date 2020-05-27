Pixar's 'Out' Features The Studio's First Gay Lead Character

Pixar's Out is the latest release on Disney+, telling the story of a man called Greg who's navigating talking to his parents about his sexuality, while moving in with his boyfriend, Manuel. What's remarkable about it is that this is Pixar's first gay lead character.

Part of the Disney+ SparkShorts series, Out is written and directed by Steven Clay Hunter, per CNN, who is known for his work on films such as Toy Story 4, and Finding Dory.

The 10-minute short film – which Disney+ recently described as a "heartwarming tale" – unfolds as Greg's anxiety grows, when his parents offer to help with the big move, as detailed by the Independent. In an attempt to cover-up any evidence of his relationship, Greg winds up switching bodies with his dog – reminding us that this is Disney, so anything is possible. Thankfully, the trajectory of the animation gets Greg to a place where he realises there's nothing to hide, and that he can be proud of and comfortable with his sexuality.

The SparkShorts series "is designed to discover new storytellers, explore new storytelling techniques, and experiment with new production workflows," explained Pixar Animation Studios president Jim Morris in a statement.

"These films are unlike anything we’ve ever done at Pixar, providing an opportunity to unlock the potential of individual artists and their inventive filmmaking approaches on a smaller scale," he continued.

Pixar has previously featured an openly LGBTQ+ character, but not in a lead role. Animated adventure Onward, which premiered in March 2020, features cyclops police cop Officer Specter (voiced by American screenwriter and actor Lena Waithe), who briefly mentions her girlfriend in one scene. Out hopefully shows that Disney+ are committed to making this a more regular and significant occurrence.

Out is now available to stream on Disney+