Pizza Hut fans, your favorite spot is about to get a whole lot more time in the limelight. For the first time ever, Pizza Hut is the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL — and to celebrate, they're introducing a lineup of brand new experiences and deals for fans (of football and mozzarella cheese). The brand will be rolling out exclusive pizza deals and celebrity partnerships to boost game-day energy right from fans' homes to make every game even more exciting. Saving big on pizza isn't even the half of Pizza Hut's new "Game Plan" platform — it just gets better and better.

The brand is unleashing a new digital program — their "Game Plan" — as a part of their Hut Rewards saving promotions that will start giving customers access to special deals on their favorite Pizza Hut menu items, provide kickoff reminders for fans' favorite NFL teams, and offer the chance to enter to win different football-themed prizes every week. Can't wait for the platform to go live? There's no need. If you want an exclusive peak into the prizes and deals, sign up soon — members will be automatically entered to win the Homegating Kickoff Kit during the first week of the NFL season. (Homegating = tailgating in the comfort of your own living room). The prize includes merch from Bose SoundLink Revolve speaker to New Era Official Sideline Home 9FIFTY hat to $100 Pizza Hut gift cards and $50 NFL Shop gift cards. This isn't an opportunity to miss.

If you don't have luck on your side with this contest, don't lose hope. There are a whole slew of unique prizes Game Plan members will have the chance to win throughout the season, including NFL Shop merchandise, and homegating necessities (perhaps unlimited chicken wings). That's not quite all: if you truly hit the jackpot of fate, you could win an all-expenses paid trip for two to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta in February. Just imagine it: free pizza. A jersey that sells for $250 but you got it on the house, and a trip to the Super Bowl without having to go into a year's worth of debt. It could all be yours. Unless you're like me, and have never won so much as a Scholastic book fair raffle in 5th grade.

"Pizza has the power to bring sports fans together, and for years, Pizza Hut has served as a gameday centerpiece in living rooms across the country. Now, as the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, we're going to celebrate football fans all season long," explained Pizza Hut U.S. Chief Brand Officer Marianne Radley in a press release. "We look forward to kicking off the season with our new league and team partners to deliver fans incredible in-home experiences and quality pizza each gameday," she said. Me too, honestly. Me too.

In weeks 2-17 of the NFL Season, Game Plan prizes will be announced every Thursday. To sign up, head over here, sign into your Hut Rewards account, and the choose your favorite NFL team. Once signed up, you'll be immediately entered into all weekly prize sweepstakes — easy as pie. Even better? Every Pizza Hut order you place via your Hut Rewards account is an additional entry to win the week's prizes (limit one additional entry each day). Not a huge fan of football but still want in on the fun? Pizza Hut will be offering Large 2-Topping pizzas for just $7.99 all season long, so sit back, and enjoy — either pizza, football, or both.