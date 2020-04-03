Pop Culture Trivia Night Questions For The TV & Movie Obsessed

With physical distancing and quarantining taking precedent over social gatherings, trivia night looks completely different than it did earlier this year. What might have been a group of friends meeting up at the local bar to play trivia against a room full of other enthusiastic and buzzed people now looks like a computer screen with 10 smaller versions of your friends staring back at you via Zoom.

But a virtual trivia night can still be just as competitive and fun as trivia nights of the past. In fact, with the heightened amount of 1:1 time people now have with their TVs due to staying home, the competition should be at an all-time high. Just consider these 50 pop culture trivia questions the true test of how well you're spending your time while quarantined.

Below you'll find five categories comprised of 10 questions each: TV, Movies, Celeb, Nostalgia, and Quotes. (Answers are at the bottom to prevent peeking.)

You can also download Bustle's Pop Culture Trivia here and share it with your friends ahead of trivia night.

TV

1) What is Eleven's real name in Stranger Things?

2) In Arrested Development, where is there always money?

3) What USA Network TV show did Meghan Markle appear in for seven seasons?

4) The Pearson family in This Is Us are famously fans of what NFL team?

5) Name five cities/states featured in the Real Housewives franchise, past or present.

6) Who wrote the novel that inspired the Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale?

7) How are Jon Snow and Daenerys related in Game of Thrones?

8) Who is the only Bachelor to marry his final choice on The Bachelor?

9) What is the name of "the mother" on How I Met Your Mother?

10) Does Stanley Hudson from The Office have a mustache?

MOVIES

11) What 2004 rom-com did Brie Larson appear in as a child?

12) What fictional country is Black Panther set in?

13) What actress starred in both Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean's 8 in 2018?

14) Put these Nicholas Sparks movies in order of oldest to most recent: The Notebook, Safe Haven, A Walk to Remember, The Last Song.

15) Who wrote and directed the 2017 horror film Get Out?

16) What is the name of the group of friends in The Hangover?

17) What is the name of the magazine Kate Hudson's character Andie works at in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days?

18) What is Mike's last name in Monsters, Inc?

19) What movie won best picture at the 2020 Academy Awards?

20) What is the name of the ghost who haunts a toilet in a girls' bathroom at Hogwarts in Harry Potter?

CELEB

21) Name all four of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids, from oldest to youngest.

22) What actor is Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester married to?

23) Which celebrity couple recently named their daughter Raddix?

24) Name the two performers who headlined the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

25) What comedian has a tattoo of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton?

26) What is Katy Perry's real name?

27) Where did John Legend and Chrissy Teigen meet?

28) Which Sex and the City star ran for political office in New York?

29) What are the names of Beyoncé and JAY-Z's twins?

30) What SNL cast member is Scarlett Johansson engaged to?

NOSTALGIA

31) What 2000 Disney Channel Original Movie stars a Jonas Brothers ex?

32) What actress played Kaitlin Cooper in Season 1 of The OC?

33) What Hills star did Ryan Cabrera date?

34) What is Mia's full name in Princess Diaries?

35) What 2001 Olsen twin movie features the sisters going to the Bahamas for winter break and getting mixed up with a man smuggling stolen artifacts?

36) On Even Stevens, what was Ren and Louis' older brother's name?

37) What show is this from? (Bonus point for naming the character)

38) What is Peyton's record label called in One Tree Hill?

39) What was Destiny's Child originally called?

40) What year did High School Musical come out?

FINISH THE QUOTE

Each space represents a missing word.

41) "Oy with the _ _."

42) "Awesome, oh wow! Like, totally freak me out! I mean, right on! _ _ _ _ _."

43) "It's a beautiful day to _ _."

44) "Our love... It's like the wind. I can't see it, but _ _ _ _."

45) "Clear eyes, full hearts, _ _."

46) "I don't know who you are. I don't know what you want. If you are looking for ransom I can tell you I don't have money, but what I do have are _ _ _ _ _ _."

47) "It's like I have ESPN or something. My breasts can always tell when _ _ _ _."

48) "Bears, beets, _ _.

49) "I want to forgive you, and _ _ _ _ _."

50) "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, _ _ _ _ _."

Answers:

TV

1) Jane

2) In the banana stand

3) Suits

4) The Pittsburgh Steelers

5) Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, Dallas, Salt Lake City

6) Margaret Atwood

7) Daenerys is Jon's aunt

8) Sean Lowe

9) Tracy McConnell

10) Yes

MOVIES

11) 13 Going on 30

12) Wakanda

13) Awkwafina

14) A Walk to Remember (2002), The Notebook (2004), The Last Song (2010), Safe Haven (2013)

15) Jordan Peele

16) The Wolfpack

17) Composure

18) Mike Wazowski

19) Parasite

20) Moaning Myrtle, or Myrtle Elizabeth Warren

CELEB

21) North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm

22) Adam Brody

23) Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

24) Shakira and Jennifer Lopez

25) Pete Davidson

26) Katy Hudson

27) On the set of a music video ("Stereo")

28) Cynthia Nixon

29) Rumi and Sir

30) Colin Jost

NOSTALGIA

31) Rip Girls star Camilla Belle

32) Shailene Woodley

33) Audrina Patridge

34) Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi, Princess of Genovia

35) Holiday in the Sun

36) Donnie

37) Hey Arnold (Stoop Kid)

38) Red Bedroom Records

39) Girl's Tyme

40) 2006

FINISH THE QUOTE

41) "Poodles already," Gilmore Girls

42) "Toros are sure number one," Bring It On

43) "Save lives," Grey's Anatomy

44) "I can feel it," A Walk to Remember

45) "Can't lose," Friday Night Lights

46) "A very particular set of skills," Taken

47) "It's going to rain," Mean Girls

48) "Battlestar Galactica," The Office

49) "I want to forget you," The Hills

50) "World series kind of love," It Takes Two