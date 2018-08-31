There's something about fall that always inspires me to change things up: maybe get a fresh haircut, add some new seasonal clothes to my wardrobe, and most definitely spruce up my space. If you're also hoping to switch out some of your decor, or you're planning on making a splash in your new apartment or dorm room, your shopping list is about to get a whole lot more magical. Because the new Pottery Barn, PBteen and Pottery Barn Kids Harry Potter home decor collections are here and believe me, you're going to want everything.

Whether you're looking for a plush bedspread that's going to make you feel like you've just been transported to those lush dorm rooms at Hogwarts, or you need to add some extra seating for all your friends with a comfy beanbag or two, or you just want make the most of your desk lighting with a Golden Snitch lamp, Pottery Barn and PBteen have got every single thing you need to turn your space from drab to totally wizard-worthy. Check out a few noteworthy picks from the new collection below, and then be sure to shop the entire thing before all the good stuff gets snapped up like pumpkin pasties on the Hogwarts Express.

A Patronus Damask Duvet Cover That Will Make Your Room Feel Like An Ethereal Enchanted Forest PBteen You will definitely fall for this beautiful new quilt and pillow design that features a gorgeous doe, foliage, gold accents, and a calming light blue shade. You'll always feel surrounded by magic when you've got this on your bed. HARRY POTTER™ Patronus Damask Duvet Cover + Sham, Mystic Mint, $29.50 – $149, PBteen

A Golden Snitch Lamp That Will Light Up Any Work Space PBteen If there's one thing your desk needs, it's a good lamp, and this Golden Snitch one is an absolutely stunning addition. You'll won't mind having to write out those 10 rolls of parchment for Potions when you've got this cute light by your side. HARRY POTTER™ GOLDEN SNITCH™ Task Lamp, $159, PBteen

A Gorgeous Gilded Bean Bag Chair Your Friends Will All Fight Over PBteen Everyone has to have a beanbag chair at some point in their lives, right? But I bet you've never had one like this. This gilded Golden Snitch version will be the envy of all your friends, and visitors to your space will be clamoring to lounge on it whenever they come over. GOLDEN SNITCH™ Beanbag, $139 - $239, PBteen

A House Themed Beanbag Because You're Always Repping Your School Colors PBteen If you're looking for something a little more old school than the golden beanbag, you're going to want to check out these House versions. Whether you're repping red & gold or green & silver, these will look adorable especially in a dorm room. You might be repping your colleges colors now, but your House Pride always comes first. GRYFFINDOR™ Maroon Beanbag, $119 - $209, PBteen

A Dining Room Set Up That Any Witch Or Wizard Would Envy Pottery Barn No home is complete without at least one chic candle holder, am I right? Well, this Hogwarts Castle one definitely raises the bar. Pop it onto your coffee table for instant coziness, or place it at the center of your dining room table and make even the laziest of dinners feel like a five course event. HARRY POTTER™ HOGWARTS CASTLE Lantern, $99, Pottery Barn

A Table Runner With House Colors So All Of Your Wizard Friends Feel Welcome Pottery Barn Whether you just want to keep your dining table always looking magical, or you're hoping to throw some gorgeous gatherings for the fall and holidays seasons, this table throw is a chic addition to your decor and one that will have all of your friends from different houses feeling the warm welcome. HARRY POTTER™ HOUSE CREST Table Throw, $129, Pottery Barn

A Set Of Glasses That Gives All New Meaning To The Term House Cup Pottery Barn You've got to drink all of that pumkin juice and butterbeer out of something so why not make it these chic tumblers that give a nod to all four houses. HARRY POTTER™ HOUSE CREST Tumblers, Set Of 4, $48, Pottery Barn

A Quidditch Candle Carousel That Will Make You Feel Like You Won Grydffindor 150 Points Pottery Barn You might not think you need candle carousel.... but take a look at this gorgeous Quidditch-themed one. No room will ever look the same once you've displayed this front and center. HARRY POTTER™ QUIDDITCH™ Carousel Candlepot Topper, $39.50, Pottery Barn