Poundland's Free Invisibility Cloaks Have To Be Seen To Be Believed

Summer is now but a distant memory — it's well and truly spooky season. With Halloween just around the corner, the dreaded question of what to dress up as is on many people's minds. There are so many options on the market that it can be difficult to make a choice. But help is on hand because Poundland is selling free invisibility cloaks. Cost effective and minimal effort — sign me up.

If you're a fan of Harry Potter, you'll know exactly what this is and it's likely that you'll be just as excited as I am. But if not, according to The Harry Potter Lexicon: "The Cloak of Invisibility is a magical cloak which provides the wearer or wearers with complete invisibility." The site continues "the weave is so fine that an Invisibility Cloak is “strange to the touch, like water woven into material." So if you've ever dreamed of owning one of these invisibility cloaks after watching the Harry Potter films or books, now is your chance, finally.

According to The Sun this new Poundland invisibility cloak, is you might expect, invisible. As in you can't even see it on the shelf, that's how good it is. So I would recommend wearing something underneath this cloak if you don't want to expose yourself. The invisibility cloak even comes with a free hanger which is very generous of Poundland. Perhaps the cheapest Halloween outfit ever. If you have Halloween party planned and don't have anything to wear just yet, this could be your best bet.

Gone are the days of forking out loads of money for an outfit you'll only wear once. We're definitely onto a winner with this one. Although it might take a little imagination from you and your friends to really envision the whole invisible aspect of this Halloween costume, I'm sure it's possible. There has been no proof (yet) of the magic nature of this invisibility cloak and whether or not it actually will make you invisible. I think it's pretty unlikely, but do let us know if you experience anything out of the ordinary.

According to The Metro, the Poundland trading director Tim Bettley said in a statement, "we intended to trial this item last year but couldn’t find it in the distribution centre. But now we’ve found it, we think our customers will see the value, if not the cloak." Don't worry Tim, we definitely see the value in this. First they gave us items for a pound and now they've gone a step further and given us this invisibility cloak for free.

Poundland, you've outdone yourselves this time. But if you wanted to get your hands on one of these you might have to travel, because they're only available in just six Poundland stores across the country according to Heart — London, Salford, Bristol, Newcastle, Leeds and Birmingham. If invisibility isn't really your thing then Poundland's still got you covered, because LADBible reports that the cloak is part of Poundland's 270-piece Halloween haul which includes all the themed goodies you'll need for spooky season.