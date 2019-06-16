This is no pretty little lie: the hit Freeform series of the same name will no longer be on your favorite streaming platform and no one is okay. Pretty Little Liars is leaving Netflix in July 2019, and as any avid PLL fan can imagine, Twitter's not taking the news very well. Netflix announced via Twitter on Sunday, June 16, that the suspense drama, which ran for seven seasons, would soon be departing its catalog for good.

"7 seasons, 160 episodes, 125 threatening texts, 10 A's, and too many lies to count," Netflix's tweet vaguely began. "On July 27, we have to say goodbye to Pretty Little Liars on Netflix in the US. You have six weeks to rewatch but if you want to go all Mona on it, it'll take 6 days & 16 hrs to watch it in one go."

While loyal viewers certainly appreciated the tip (do we have time to ask off a week of work?), news of the hit show leaving such an easily accessible platform is super upsetting. Pretty Little Liars premiered in 2010, promptly took captive millions of fans' lives, emotions, and capacity to spin conspiracy theories. The series ended in 2017, but a whole new audience found the show when it came to Netflix, where it was available to be marathoned and dissected over and over until the end of time.

But that reign will soon be over, and along with it, the ability to reopen self-imposed investigations into the true identity of "A." What are fans going to do now — try to figure out how Dan could have been Gossip Girl the whole time? In true stan fashion, many PLL loyalists are expressing their grief over this latest announcement and asking for privacy during this difficult time.

Other fans are definitely deciding to take this news out on the messenger, calling Netflix out for this most egregious removal. Plus, several Twitter users pointed out the fact that Netflix reportedly paid millions to keep Friends on its platform. Could a similar settlement be made with PLL to keep the fan-fave on Netflix? According to some fans, it should definitely be discussed.

For others, the removal of PLL is inspiring action in different ways. A petition has now circulated on the Internet. Communal marathons across the world could be happening over the next month. And those who have been dragging their feet on finishing the beloved show now have a reason to get to work. It doesn't matter how many times you've watched PLL, die-hard viewers argue. Safety was found in knowing that the show wasn't leaving their Netflix queues anytime soon, and now, that protection no longer exists. Even A wouldn't be this cruel.

On Pretty Little Liars, Aria (Lucy Hale) once said, "When you love someone, it's worth fighting for no matter what the odds." Fans of the teen drama are taking that sentiment to heart and fighting for a way to save their show on Netflix.

If this group of fans was persistent enough to see the "A" mystery through, they can certainly make some noise regarding Pretty Little Liars leaving Netflix.