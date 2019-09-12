Prince Harry Closed A £1 Billion Trade During A 9/11 Charity Event

Being born into Royalty might seem like an easy role. Which in many ways it is. However, one of the pros to such a high profile position is being able to put your weight behind important charities, fundraising, and commemorative events. So recently, when one trading company hosted an annual charitable event in memory of colleagues who tragically lost their lives, Prince Harry dutifully took part. Well, not only did he take part — Prince Harry closed £1 billion pound deal on the day of the huge fundraising event.

The event was a specially organised day all in the name of charity, held every year at BGC Partners' Canary Wharf offices in partnership with Cantor Fitzgerald. The unique fundraising opportunity sees celebs taking to the trading floor in order to make as much money as they can for their chosen charities. The big day is always held on Sept. 11 in memory of the tragic loss of the 658 Cantor employees and 61 Eurobrokers employees during the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks.

Harry, assisted by experts in the field and on the floor, worked extremely well under the pressure of the task at hand. Working with not one but three phones, while his coworkers barked detailed orders at at him, he made one of the biggest deals the company has made in the last five years, according to the Mirror. The deal, in turn, resulted in an estimated £50,000 for his chosen charities.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Mirror reports that according to Ryder Brown, the co-head of the department he was trading in, that this wasn't for show.

"I thought he was excellent. It was very nerve-wracking but he handled the pressure well and closed the trade. That was the hard bit, to close the trade. He picked the telephone up and managed to do it — it's like old-style trading."

Harry's chosen charity for the £50,000 donation was the Invictus Games Foundation, of which he is a patron. The games are an opportunity for injured service women and men to compete in events and to aid their rehabilitation both in terms of their physical and mental health through the power of sport. According to Buckingham Palace, the games offer a new lease of life to those injured while in service.

"The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect of all those who serve their country."

Other celebs taking part on the day included comedian Jimmy Carr, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, actor Kit Harington, Amanda Holden, and Cheryl. Harington selected the charity Mencap as his chosen cause for a personal reason, which he explained to the Metro:

"My cousin Laurent is one of the 1.5 million people in the UK who has a learning disability. People who have a learning disability need extra support to lead the life they wish to. Mencap has supported my cousin to live the life he wants and that’s why I am proud to support Mencap."