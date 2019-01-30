Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby is bringing more than just joy to the soon-to-be parents. In a speech on Wednesday, Prince Harry explained how being a dad-to-be changed his thoughts about the world's future, and it makes a lot of sense.

In the speech, as reported by Entertainment Tonight, the royal explained that having a child on the way has renewed his interest in making sure the planet is livable for future generations. Harry told the London crowd,

"As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation. The only way to see real progress is not by chance, it's by change."

Prince Harry's comments came at the Commonwealth Youth Roundtable, as he's an ambassador for the organization, Entertainment Tonight reported. And his comments come at a valuable time, as issues like climate change are affecting people's opinions about the future.

In the U.S., for instance, average high and low temperatures could rise by more than 5 degrees Fahrenheit in some cities, according to data Vox shared last month. Thinking about the world's future is something that's likely on the minds of many parents. But Prince Harry's comments emphasize that the outlook doesn't have to be all doom-and-gloom.

The royal's words are a good reminder that young people can still enact change, on both the small and large scales. Issues like climate change aren't going away anytime soon, but that doesn't mean people should just give up and accept that things are doomed.

As ET reported, Prince Harry also addressed other global issues during his Wednesday speech, in addition to climate change. Referring to some of the Commonwealth locations he and Markle have recently visited, he said to the crowd,

"In all of these places, it's been incredibly humbling to see how young people like yourselves are creating innovative and clever solutions to the diverse challenges you face — whether it be better mental health for everyone, eradicating extreme poverty and improving access to education for girls, or highlighting the very real effects and daily battles of climate change."

Prince William has addressed mental health issues recently, too. Harry said at Wednesday's event that "all health is interconnected — our mental health, our planet's health, the health of our communities," and it looks like the two brothers are dedicated to focusing on a number of global issues with an intersectional lens.

Harry's new comments emphasize the fact that young people really are making a difference within their communities — and that they should continue to do so. And with his and Markle's baby on the way, it sounds like they'll be raising their child to be very socially and environmentally conscious.

The next generation will surely face plenty of new challenges, but that's no reason to lose hope. Prince Harry's speech seems to have inspired the young people he was addressing, but it's also a nice message for people of any age. Whatever challenges the future has in store, it's no reason to stop fighting for change.