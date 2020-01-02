The season of giving might be over but Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are showing us that kindness isn't seasonal. Along with wishing their 10 million Instagram followers a Happy New Year on Jan. 1, 2020, Harry and Meghan showed support for Good News Movement, an Instagram page that focuses on positive and uplifting stories from around the globe.

The post in questions was captioned, "Happy New Year! For 2020 we will be continuing our tradition of highlighting accounts that inspire, and that remind us of all the good that is happening in the world."

In the past, Meghan and Harry have used their account to highlight a collection of Instagram accounts each month that are raising awareness or fighting for a particular cause, such as the environment or the idea of community. For 2020, they're taking a different approach, as they explained in the caption: "[T]his time we will be focusing on just one account each month."

The post continued by introducing the pick of the month: "For January, we would like to shine a spotlight on @goodnews_movement. This journalist run-page covers and celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community. We hope it brings you joy!"

As the Good News Movement Instagram bio explains, the page was founded by Michelle Figueroa who is a CNN Boston Correspondent and it is dedicated to spreading good news and acts of kindness to its 194,000 followers on Instagram. The most recent story on the account has the headline, "Princeton University hangs portraits of security, dining and maintenance workers in an effort to highlight their contributions not just those of presidents and famous alumni." Each story on the account is heartwarming and sure to fill you with pure delight.

Before posting this photo in support of Good News Movement, the Sussex Royal Instagram page uploaded an Instagram TV video with a round up of their 2019. The montage began with a gorgeous new photo of Harry and baby Archie and included all their highlights of the year including the Vogue cover that Meghan guest edited. The caption reads, "Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! ... We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness."