The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have truly mastered the art that is Instagram ever since they opened their own independent account in April. But, interestingly enough, their Sussex Royal account doesn't follow anyone at the moment. In case you're questioning that move, there's a reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unfollowed everyone on Instagram, as USA Today noted, and it all ties back to the duchess' latest campaign "Forces for Change."

On Thursday, Aug. 1, if you took a look at the official Sussex Royal Instagram, you might notice something a little different about it, as the account is not following anyone. But, before you get any ideas about a potentially messy Instagram-unfollow situation, there's a simple explanation behind the move. In a post that same day, the Sussex Royal account asked their followers for suggestions on who they should follow for the month of August (the accounts that the Sussex Royal Instagram follows actually changes every month, as they also detailed in the post). Until they choose which specific accounts they want to highlight (which they will announce on Aug. 5), the royal couple's account will have a following count of "0."

Since they're doing things differently for August, that means that their fans have the ability to have a say in who they follow. In case you had anyone (or any cause) in mind, they are specifically looking for, "someone you look up to, the organisation doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow." All you have to do to get in on the fun is simply comment on their Instagram post with your very own suggestion.

The Sussex Royal's theme for the month of August all ties back to Markle's "Forces for Change" project that she curated in collaboration with British Vogue. As they wrote on Instagram in July, they're looking "to highlight various causes, people or organisations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large" by highlighting some of the "Forces for Change" from around the world.

On July 28, it was announced that the Duchess of Sussex would be guest editing the September issue of British Vogue. The issue, which was titled "Forces for Change," featured diverse stories from game-changers who have led with open-mindedness and positivity. The magazine's cover, which did not feature Markle, showcased some of those "Forces for Change," including Christy Turlington, Yara Shahidi, and Jane Fonda.

"For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness," the Sussex Royal account wrote on Instagram, "The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective."

So, just in case you were a little taken aback to see that the Sussex royals have unfollowed everyone on Instagram, rest assured that the social media move was simply made in order to highlight a dynamic array of voices.